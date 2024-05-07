© 2024
KUNC brings home eight journalism awards from Top of the Rockies

KUNC | By KUNC Staff
Published May 7, 2024 at 2:25 PM MDT
KUNC News took home eight journalism awards at the Top of the Rockies, given out by the Colorado chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Here, reporters Stephanie Daniel, Alex Hager, Rae Solomon, and Lucas Brady Woods (left to right) display the awards.
Courtesy of Stephanie Daniel
This past Saturday, KUNC News journalists were recognized with eight Top of the Rockies awards for journalism it produced in 2023.

Even if you heard some of these great pieces last year on the radio, they’re worth a click and another listen!

The annual Top of the Rockies are awarded by the Colorado chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
