KUNC brings home eight journalism awards from Top of the Rockies
This past Saturday, KUNC News journalists were recognized with eight Top of the Rockies awards for journalism it produced in 2023.
Even if you heard some of these great pieces last year on the radio, they’re worth a click and another listen!
- Podcast, First Place: Luke Runyon, "Thirst Gap: Learning to live with less on the Colorado River"
- Business - Feature, Second Place: Alex Hager, "Bathed to the bone: This new cremation method uses water instead of flame"
- Politics - Feature, Second Place: Lucas Brady Woods, "Colorado farmers and ranchers haven't been able to repair their own equipment, until now"
- Health - Feature, Second Place: Leigh Paterson, "LGBTQ+ kids in Colorado are struggling. Finding the right therapist is yet another hurdle"
- Mental Health - Feature, Second Place: Leigh Paterson, "One answer to the youth mental health crisis? Asking Colorado students how they're feeling"
- Education - Feature, Second Place: Stephanie Daniel, "A look inside Colorado's only recovery high school"
- Ag and Environment - Feature, Third Place: Rae Solomon, "Kernsa: the climate-friendly grain enticing craft brewers and distillers in Colorado"
- Best Solutions Journalism, Third Place: Leigh Paterson, Stephanie Daniel, Rae Solomon, Lucas Brady Woods, "In Crisis: Colorado Youth are still struggling with mental health"
The annual Top of the Rockies are awarded by the Colorado chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.