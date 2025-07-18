KUNC and The Colorado Sound: Congress cut public media funding — but our community holds the future

Thursday evening, Congress voted to rescind $1.1 billion in already-approved federal funding for public media, following a request from President Trump. This decision removes nearly $453,000 in federal support for KUNC and The Colorado Sound — funding that helps deliver trusted journalism, music discovery, emergency information, and cultural connection across Northern Colorado and the Front Range.

While this funding loss presents a real challenge, it does not change the mission or the powerful connection KUNC and The Colorado Sound shares with our community.

For decades, KUNC has provided journalism that brings Coloradans closer to the issues shaping our lives. Since 2016, The Colorado Sound has built a unique home for music discovery and cultural storytelling.

“Congress may have pulled the funding, but they don’t control our future,” says KUNC and Colorado Sound President and CEO Tammy Terwelp. “Even before these cuts 90% of the funding here comes from the community. Every contribution is a reminder that facts matter, music matters, and connection matters. Public media belongs to the people, and when the public rallies, we’re unstoppable.”

Replacing this funding means covering nearly half a million dollars in lost federal support, plus the costs to maintain national programming, infrastructure, and community services.

“We’ve been through challenges before, and every time, our community has stepped up,” Terwelp added. “I have no doubt they’ll do it again. This is Colorado. We don’t back down. We come together, we show up for each other, and we build something even stronger.”

KUNC and The Colorado Sound are launching an emergency fundraising campaign to secure these essential services. Across the country, listeners are sending a clear message: public media is worth funding — and worth fighting for.

To contribute, go to:

kunc.org/donate

coloradosound.org/donate

About KUNC and The Colorado Sound

KUNC and The Colorado Sound are public media stations proudly serving Northern Colorado and the Front Range. Together, we connect our community through fact-based journalism, independent music, and cultural storytelling that reflects the spirit of Colorado.

KUNC delivers in-depth news and insightful reporting that helps Coloradans navigate the issues shaping our region and the world. The Colorado Sound is a vibrant hub for music discovery, celebrating artists from Colorado and beyond, with stories that deepen the connection between music, culture, and community.

Listener-supported and community-powered, KUNC and The Colorado Sound exist to inform, inspire, and connect. Learn more at kunc.org and coloradosound.org.

