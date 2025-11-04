© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Colorado voters approve plan to boost funding for school meals and food assistance

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Lucas Brady Woods,
Kyle McKinnonIsabella Escobedo
Published November 4, 2025 at 8:40 PM MST
This is a developing story and will be updated.

Colorado voters have resoundingly approved a pair of ballot measures that will increase funding for the state’s free school meals program and help cover the state’s share of funding for SNAP, or food stamps, by raising taxes on wealthier Coloradans. 

Proponents of Propositions LL and MM claimed victory about an hour after polls closed Tuesday night with 57% of votes supporting Proposition MM and 63% of votes supporting Proposition LL.

Together, the measures will pay for Health School Meals for All, which provides free school breakfast and lunches to all public school students and has experienced higher demand than the state budgeted for.

“Voters have resoundingly endorsed healthy school meals for all.” said Anya Rose, public policy director Hunger Free Colorado, which backed the measures, as she watched results come in with other supporters. “We're relieved that Colorado kids will will continue to have access to free meals at school."

Marc Jacobson CEO and Anya Rose Public Policy Director of Hunger Free Colorado watch results come in at Reneagde Brewing in Denver on Nov. 4, 2025.
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KUNC
Marc Jacobson CEO and Anya Rose Public Policy Director of Hunger Free Colorado watch results come in at Reneagde Brewing in Denver on Nov. 4, 2025.

Proposition MM raises additional money for school meals by reducing tax deductions for Coloradans earning $300,000 or more per year, amounting to an average tax increase of about $486 annually. Voters approved a similar tax mechanism to fund the Healthy School Meals for All program when it was created in 2022.

The measure also triggers other support for school meals, like grants for schools to purchase food from local farmers and for technical training for cafeteria workers.

More than 600,000 meals a day are served through Healthy School Meals for All, according to state data.

The money raised by Proposition MM must first pay for the school meals program. Only then can leftover funding help the state cover its share of funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also called SNAP or food stamps.The SNAP funding provision was added to the ballot measure during this summer’s special legislative session after Congress cut funding for the program this summer. More than 600,000 Coloradans receive SNAP benefits, according to the Food Bank of the Rockies, the region’s largest food assistance provider.

Nonpartisan legislative analysts predict Proposition MM could raise over $27 million for SNAP in the next fiscal year and about double that for school meals.

Democratic State Sen Julie Gonzales said the vote is an indication that there’s significant support in Colorado for increasing taxes to pay for safety net services like food assistance.“They know that ensuring that the wealthy are paying their fair share to make sure that we’re feeding our kids in our schools is great policy,” Gonzales said. “We all know that our first priority ought to be ensuring the safety, wellbeing and feeding of our babies.”

Members of a watch party at Renegade Brewing in Denver celebrate Proposition MM and LL passing on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.
Isabella Escobedo
/
KUNC
Members of a watch party at Renegade Brewing in Denver celebrate Proposition MM and LL passing on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

Proposition LL allows the state to keep and spend all the revenue it has already collected and will collect for the meals program. That includes roughly $12 million in excess revenue that otherwise would have been refunded under Colorado’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR.

There is no organized opposition to the ballot measures. But Republican lawmakers voted against them when they were being considered by the state legislature.

Critics of the policy argue higher taxes on wealthy people could damage the economy.

“Higher effective rates on higher earners tend to disproportionately affect economic investment in the state when you look at job creation, wage growth,” said Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects with The Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based think-tank that advocates for tax policies that don't interfere with business.

Walczak said the tax increase in Proposition MM is likely too small to have much of a direct impact but could set a precedent for the rest of the country.
Lucas Brady Woods
I’m the Government and Politics Reporter at KUNC, which means I help make sense of the latest developments at the State Capitol and their impacts on Coloradans. I cover Colorado's legislature, governor, government agencies, elections and Congressional delegation.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Capitol Editor for KUNC and the Colorado Capitol News Alliance, where he helps lead collaborative coverage of state government and politics. He brings more than a decade of journalism experience primarily producing a variety of shows, managing newsroom projects, and mentoring young journalists.
Isabella Escobedo
Isabella Escobedo is KUNC’s 2025 Neil Best Reporting Fellow. She is joining reporters in the field to gather photos and videos, report daily news, and write local stories.
