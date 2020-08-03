-
Hate groups have a presence in every state in the Mountain West with Colorado registering the highest number. The Southern Poverty Law Center counts 17 hate groups in the Centennial State that range from neo-Nazis to groups that target Muslims and LGBTQ people. Montana, meanwhile, has the highest rate per capita of hate groups in the region.
Colorado organizations are working to address digital radicalization causing extremism and targeted crimes in the state.
Hate-related activities are on the rise nationwide, and our region is seeing a disproportionate amount of these incidents given our population,...
When University of Utah senior Mohan Sudabattula found the posters hanging recently from the side of the art building on campus, the first-generation...
According to The Spokesman-Review , residents in North Idaho are reportedly receiving anti-Semitic robocalls from a prominent neo-Nazi.
This week, a Nazi flag was raised on a flagpole in a public park in Laramie, Wyoming. There are no hate crime laws in Wyoming so it's not a criminal act...