Just one week before he will leave office, Trump has now become the first U.S. president to be impeached twice. The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Trump for "high crimes and misdemeanors" — specifically, for inciting an insurrection against the federal government at the U.S. Capitol.
The resolution charges President Trump with "incitement of insurrection" and is expected to pass Wednesday afternoon. The timeline for Senate action, required to remove Trump from office, is unclear.
Some Western legislators face increasing criticism for helping to incite violence in the U.S. Capitol last week. Calls from community members and leaders are growing for these lawmakers to resign.
Ben Barto lives in the rural West, a region that voted overwhelmingly for the president during the last election. He had friends who attended Trump's rally before the mob stormed the Capitol. "All of those people that you saw at the Capitol – they are fed up," he said.
The insurrection in the U.S. Capitol on January 6 stunned the nation and the world. Many lawmakers in the Mountain West played a role in this unprecedented moment in history – whether they have decried President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn a free and fair election or supported his baseless claims.
Supporters of President Donald Trump broke into the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday in a chaotic insurrection, disrupting the work of Congress in certifying the results of the Electoral College vote from December. KUNC is following the situation in Washington D.C. and will post updates and statements here from Colorado lawmakers, electors and elected officials.