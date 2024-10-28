Pronouns, bathrooms and field trips: on gender identity, some CO parents and schools are split

This is the fourth in a five-part series for The Colorado Dream: Ending the Hate State. The stories in this series are part of the KUNC podcast The Colorado Dream, airing on Mondays beginning October 7. The podcast is available for download wherever you may listen to podcasts and on KUNC.org.

Teens trickle into a Student Equity Alliance (SEA) meeting at a high school in a Colorado mountain town, wearing slouchy backpacks, sneakers and hoodies. During these meetings, which are for LGBTQ+ students and their friends, teens hang out and play video games and also get involved in issues, like the creation of gender neutral bathrooms.

“I think having a space for people to freely experiment with their identity and not have to worry about what external input might be, whether that's from parents or peers pushing them in one direction or another is super important,” an 18-year-old student said.

The lack of parental involvement in the SEA is key for some of these teens. One student lies to their family about going to the club while another no longer mentions the SEA. When they first told their stepdad about it he said, ‘It’s brainwashing. This club is turning you queer.’

D, a 17-year-old senior, explains that their parents now track their location following an incident years ago at a Prism meeting, an SEA-type club for middle schoolers.

“My dad showed up. He showed up without my knowledge and was very, very angry with me,” D said.

D’s dad was upset because the child had lied about going to the meeting. D remembers leaving with their father that day, crying silent tears.

“I wasn't allowed to return, which was quite embarrassing and a little scary,” said D.



‘Who’s raising your kids?’

Thirty years ago, Colorado became known as "The Hate State,” thanks to something called Amendment 2. The measure prevented cities and towns from protecting lesbian, gay and bisexual people from discrimination. A few years later, Amendment 2 was struck down. Much has changed since then. These days, Colorado is seen as a progressive state with inclusive laws.

While varying sexual identities have become much more accepted, the topic of gender is now heating up in our politics, doctor’s offices and public education.

For D and their dad J, the incident at the after-school club was an important moment, teeing up conflicts over identity that would unfold over the coming years. D, a gender non-conforming teen who uses they/them pronouns, learned to expect anger from their dad. J learned to expect secrecy.

KUNC is using both father and child’s middle initials to protect their privacy in their small town.

After forcing his child to leave that day, J says he was frustrated. Not only did the club lack permission slips, he says he also wasn’t allowed in to observe. Later on, J found out D was eating lunch in a teacher’s classroom instead of in the cafeteria with the other students.

“And this teacher was writing my kid letters in the summer saying, ‘I hope all is going well for you.’ You know, after she graduated middle school, ‘I see you, I know who you really are.’ This adult sway and influence that definitely is not in school curriculum, definitely was overstepping her bounds,” said J.

Back then, the district lacked policies and guidelines related to gender.

One administrator said if that type of conversation between a teacher and student happened now, a counselor would have likely been brought in to help.

Over time, D would experiment with pronouns and eventually start using a new name in high school. J forgets when exactly he found out.

"You know, I haven’t been involved at all. They didn't tell me anything," said J. "I knew about it before graduation. They used her new name at graduation."

Practices are evolving. In September, the district’s board of education adopted a name change policy in keeping with a new state law . Students can use a name at school that aligns with their gender identity but making it official would require a parent’s signature.

Some of these schools now have gender neutral bathrooms. Looking ahead, the district is considering the possibility of comprehensive guidelines to address other aspects of gender inclusivity, as these issues are coming up more frequently.

Lucas Brady Woods / KUNC Rep. Brianna Titone, Colorado's first openly transgender lawmakers, sponsored Senate Bill 188, which adds protections for out-of-state patients seeking abortions and gender-affirming care in Colorado, and the providers of those treatments. Titone is pictured here at the bill's signing on Friday, April 14, 2023.

While Colorado is making changes to be more supportive of transgender and nonbinary people, and youth more specifically, others states have advanced legislation limiting gender expression at school . These policies are politicized and therefore controversial; the issues they highlight are deeply personal.

As a parent, J felt unprepared, caught off guard and thrown into identity issues that he did not fully understand.

“It would have been nice to have been involved in that conversation, maybe six or seven years ago, when this stuff was starting to go on so that I could support my kid,” J said. “That's what it comes down to, for me. Who's raising your kids? Is it me, or is it the school who decides?”

‘Gender wasn’t really a thing in my mind’

Growing up, D felt like a tomboy, always hanging out in the shed with their dad.

“Like, I know what a wrench is,” D said. “I know my way around a shop. Gender wasn't really a thing in my mind when I was little, because it didn't have to be.”

In middle school, D was terrified of puberty. Around this time, they started talking about queerness with their theater friends and going to Prism club. In 9th grade, they began using a new first name.

Finally, D decided to come out to their family a few years ago, on Christmas. Eventually they blurted it out, overcoming nerves and a racing heartbeat.

“The overall idea that I was trying to say was that something is different,” D said. “And I ended up coming out to everyone, and I said it, and I was like, ‘They/them pronouns.’”

D is figuring out their identity, as are other Colorado kids. In a recent statewide survey , around two out of every 100 Colorado high schoolers identified as nonbinary. Three out of every 100 identified as transgender.

Included with permission of D's dad, J. / KUNC J shown on a dirt bike as a toddler. During their childhood, they traveled and rode dirt bikes all over the country with their family.

“My dad's, unfortunately, his first response was, ‘You'll always be my daughter,’ which is not the best thing to say,” D said with a laugh. “He was trying to be supportive, but he kind of just missed the whole point.”

Now, a year and a half later, D is growing up. They love photography and napping in the sun. They are an excellent student and graduated with a 4.1 GPA this past Spring. In late May, as J packed for a summer trip, both father and teen felt like time together was running out– D was going to be leaving for college in August.

“We've already made a lot of memories. We're hoping for one last hurrah, one last good time,” J said.

On a sunny morning, J cleaned and ran errands for the upcoming road trip with his family, a long drive through Wyoming, Montana and into Canada. This adventure would be one of many spent traveling and riding dirt bikes all over the country.

“Our whole lives were spent, like, ‘Oh, where are we going to take the kids? What are we going to do with the kids?’ You know, it's like you spend your whole life building this family and then…college!,” J said.



‘Why would your parents not be included in this process?’

Some Northern Colorado school districts lack guidelines for how to support transgender and non-binary students, instead addressing issues as they come up. Others have written procedures for when a student wants to socially transition that address how to handle names, pronouns, sports team participation and bathrooms. Parental involvement is suggested but generally optional.

“If kids are afraid to tell their parents, that's information. We need to listen to them and we need to say, ‘Okay, so why would your parents not be included in this process? Let's talk about that,” said Dr. Bethy Leonardi, the co-director of a Queer Endeavor at the University of Colorado Boulder.

She has worked with Northern Colorado communities, including Boulder Valley School District, to implement their gender inclusive guidelines .

The reasons for excluding parents from these discussions range from concerns for student safety to fear of conflict. Plus, Leonardi says gender identity isn’t something negative that should automatically be reported to parents.

“There's nothing bad about a student becoming,” Leonardi said. “It's beautiful. And if you can promise me that you're going to make this experience beautiful with them– beautifully complex, hard, all the things that coming out as anything other than what counts as normal is, then yeah. But that's not the promise that we have from parents.”



‘Parents might not be safe’

Rachel Woolf / KUNC Erin Lee poses for a portrait on Friday, August 30, 2024 at her home in Wellington, Colo. Lee believes Colorado should have laws that address parental rights at schools when a student wants to change their name or gender.

How to handle gender inclusion in schools is a major political issue at the local, state and national level.

The Supreme Court recently paused enforcement of new, anti-discrimination protections for transgender students in several states. In Colorado, those protections will stand and a similar state law expands on them. District-level gender guidelines and policies are based, in part, on these regulations.

"It really is a sort of school-by-school kind of determination," Professor Nancy Chi Cantalupo, an associate professor of law at Wayne State University, said of the application of anti-discrimination law in public education. "What I'm saying everybody should be doing, which is sitting down and figuring out what are the rules, the legal rules that we need to follow? And then what do we want to do for our community? What is appropriate for us to do? What are our values?"

Meanwhile, families across Colorado are wrestling with the complexities of gender identity. Some believe students should have the time and space to explore. Others say that parents should be involved, because they are the parents. Period.

“I have seen so many kids struggle from trying to make the transgender label fit that I believe the ideology is harmful when it's put in front of kids,” Erin Lee, a mother of three from Larimer County said.

Following an experience her middle schooler had at an LGBTQ+ focused club in Poudre School District, Lee ran a failed ballot measure this year to require schools to notify parents if a child is questioning their gender.

The initiative , backed by Protect Kids Colorado, a religious political advocacy group, would have directed schools to contact families within 48 hours if a child is changing pronouns or using a different bathroom.

Leigh Paterson / KUNC Erin Lee stands next to a display she uses when she goes out into public spaces to discuss the parental rights legislation she hopes to get onto the Colorado ballot. Lee visits many community events and locations to share her story.

Lee alleges that during a Gender and Sexualities Alliance meeting in 2021, a guest speaker talked to her child about gender, attraction and queerness.

“They repeatedly reiterated that parents might not be safe, that this is a confidential meeting, that what you hear in here, keep in here,” Lee said.

Poudre School district wouldn’t confirm the details of the GSA meeting that day but a spokesperson did write in an email to KUNC that the district does not condone anyone suggesting that students should lie to their families.

Under the district’s new guidelines , a student essentially has the right to live out their gender identity at school. Parental involvement isn’t required but according to a district spokesperson, most students do include their parents.

The Lees, along with another family, sued Poudre School District alleging a violation of their parental rights . Last year, a federal judge dismissed the case.

They aren’t the only ones. Earlier this year, an Adams County family filed a lawsuit against their school district claiming educators encouraged their child to socially transition without their consent.

In September, another family filed a federal lawsuit against Jefferson County Public Schools, claiming their daughter was assigned to share a bed with a transgender girl during a field a trip.

Terri Wilson, a philosopher of education at the University of Colorado Boulder says that beneath the politics and rhetoric are real feelings, values that she describes as moral claims: some wanting students to have safe spaces to explore, others wanting parents to know about what happens at school.

"I think that's why there is a conflict, is that these are deeply felt moral principles that people are expressing. So I think that's a very generous and generative way of seeing the conflict," said Wilson.

‘I’d still be living for other people’

D, the high schooler who grew up in the mountains riding dirt bikes, says they have benefitted from exploring their gender at school, confident nothing from the SEA meetings would get back to their dad.

If teachers had been required to notify D’s parents, they think they would have been too scared to explore their identity.

“I think I would definitely still be elementary-school-me. I think I'd be doing only sports and kind of trying to live for my parents,” D said. “So I think I would definitely be shoved into a box and not really know who I was.”

D’s dad J, on the other hand, worries about his child’s gender identity. In it, he sees a more difficult path with more struggle.

“And I don't mean it in a negative way toward the LGBTQ community. And I don't want to draw a conclusion and say it's because they're LGBTQ. But what I will say is that statistically, that community has a way higher incidence of drug use, drug abuse, suicide,” J said.

Non-binary and transgender teens do experience much higher rates of behavioral health struggles . In Colorado, non-binary youth seriously consider suicide at more than three times the rate of their peers. Stigma, politics , and rejection by family all play a role in these mental health outcomes.

“Now she's trying on this new identity and hanging out with these new people and painting herself as non-binary or trans in that way. You know, I'm afraid that she's going to take this off to college,” J said.



‘Its a beautiful thing’

Included with permission from D, J's dad. / KUNC D takes a picture during the family's summer road trip. The 17-year-old loves photography and napping in the sun.

Since D came out two years ago, a lot has changed. They graduated from high school in May. J has become more aware of how his anger and confusion over gender made his relationship with D more strained, at times. Both have been thinking about the separation as D leaves for college.

“It's sad,” J said. “I'm sure that I'm going to cry the whole way home. I mean, it's a beautiful thing. Life's impermanent. And that's what you knew was going to happen all along.”

Both say the road trip up north went well; they spent a lot of time together and got along for the most part.

“Thankfully, he did use my name a lot. He still struggles with pronouns, which is okay, but it's clear that he's putting in the effort at this point, which I'm very thankful for,” D said in a voice memo the day they got back to Colorado. “And I'm glad we had this trip to, like, really connect. We went on some drives, just us two to kind of go look for wildlife and just talk. So that was pretty fun.”

