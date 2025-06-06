The Catch Up: the latest on the Boulder attack, new highs from Cheech and Chong and NPR anchor Lakshmi Singh stops by

June 2-6, 2025

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

Boulder attacker in custody, charged with hate crime

David Zalubowski/AP / AP Law enforcement officials investigate after an attack on the Pearl Street Mall, Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

On Sunday, June 1, 15 people and a dog were injured when an attacker approached a Run For Their Lives group gathering to raise awareness for Israeli hostages being held in Gaza. The attacker used a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails, causing severe injuries and burns to several people. The attacker, Muhamed Sabry Soliman, is in custody and facing federal hate crime charges. This week, locals held a vigil at the site of the attack to denounce antisemitism. KUNC is following the case - you can find the latest here .

Koenig given prison for life in rock-throwing case

The man convicted of first-degree murder in a deadly rock-throwing incident in Jefferson County has been sentenced to life in prison. CBS Colorado reports Joseph Koenig was found guilty in April for his role in the death of 20-year-old Alexa Bartell. Koenig and two others went on a rock throwing spree in 2023 over multiple nights. One of their targets was Bartell's car. A rock thrown by Koenig went through Bartell's windshield and killed her. The other two men took plea agreements and have both been sentenced to decades in prison.

Gov. Polis signs law to reduce Colorado’s rape kit backlog

Gov. Jared Polis signed a law Tuesday launching new efforts to cut down the state’s delays in testing sexual assault evidence kits. The plan includes increasing oversight over the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Currently, it takes 554 days for the CBI to process DNA evidence kits from sexual assaults, leaving 1,369 cases in limbo as victims and investigators wait for results, according to the agency's latest available data. The measure, Senate Bill 25-304, directs the attorney general’s office to create the Colorado Sexual Assault Forensic Medical Review Board to oversee kit processing and make recommendations for how the state can better address sexual crimes. The group will convene by August 1 and will be made up of sexual assault victim advocates, medical forensic experts and members of law enforcement.

Greeley rejects purchase of JBS headquarters building

JBS USA is headquartered at 1770 Promontory Circle in Greeley. The city declined a deal to purchase the building in May.

Greeley will not move forward with plans to buy the JBS USA headquarters building. The city is focusing instead on funding a new civic campus downtown. Greeley officials first revealed the potential purchase of the 136,500-square-foot property during a City Council meeting in April. BizWest reports the city was looking to purchase the building for $15.7 million, with another $4 million in economic incentives.

Summit County Rescue Group is receiving a record number of SOS calls in the backcountry

Stephanie Daniel / KUNC Dillon Reservoir and the Tenmile Range in Summit County, Colo.

Summit County Rescue Group is receiving a record number of SOS calls in the backcountry Listen • 0:42

A Colorado backcountry rescue organization has seen a significant increase in SOS calls this year. Summit County Rescue Group is reporting 10 to 15% more calls than it gets in a typical year. It’s had at least 75 so far in 2025. Mission Coordinator Ben Butler said while the weather is warming up at lower elevations, winter gear is still needed in remote mountain areas. Butler also urges people to keep personal flotation devices and warm clothing on hand if they're headed to rivers and streams, as spring runoff makes water recreation more risky.

New study shows huge groundwater losses along Colorado River

Alex Hager / KUNC The sun shines on homes in Phoenix, Arizona on October 19, 2024. A significant portion of the Colorado River basin's groundwater losses came from Arizona, but the new study says those losses might have been worse without state regulations. Experts are now calling for more regulations around groundwater pumping to stem further depletion.

The Colorado River basin has lost huge volumes of groundwater over the past two decades, according to a new report from researchers at Arizona State University. Researchers used data from NASA satellites to map the rapidly depleting resource. The region, which includes seven Western states, has lost 27.8 million acre-feet of groundwater since 2003. That’s roughly the volume of Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir. The findings add a layer of complication for the already-stressed Colorado River. As demand for its water outpaces supply, more users may be turning to groundwater instead, which is often less regulated than water from above-ground rivers and streams.

How an unusual CSU program helps restore bison herds across the American West

John Eisele / Colorado State University A bison with a yellow ear tag looks up from grazing on the Soapstone Prairie north of Fort Collins

A small herd of bison roams the Soapstone Prairie north of Fort Collins. The herd offers a glimpse of what Colorado’s high plains looked like 200 years ago. These bison are unique for a few reasons. First, they’re descendants of the herd at Yellowstone National Park. Second, while most bison today carry some cattle DNA, this herd has nearly pure bison genes. That has spiritual significance for many Indigenous tribes. The breeding project is based at Colorado State University. It's raised hundreds of bison over the last decade and transferred them to tribes and wildlife organizations. In The NoCo Host Erin O’Toole spoke with Jennifer Barfield , a professor and reproductive physiologist at CSU who has been leading the project for the past 10 years.

Forest Service chief calls for fires to be extinguished ASAP. Fire scientists have concerns

Forest Service chief calls for fires to be extinguished ASAP. Fire scientists have concerns Listen • 1:13

Tom Schultz, the head of the U.S. Forest Service, is calling for wildfires to be extinguished “as swiftly as possible this season.” But aggressive suppression policies are widely believed to be one of the key culprits in the current wildfire crisis. Decades of aggressive suppression have led to dramatic changes in ecosystems across the West, and allowed for the buildup of trees, shrubs and other wildfire fuel. The Forest Service itself acknowledges that “rigorous fire suppression” has contributed to what it calls a “full-blown wildfire and forest health crisis.”

Cheech and Chong bring cannabis biz to Colorado

The Rocky Mountain high is getting higher. Cheech and Chong are bringing their cannabis company to Colorado. The legendary comedy duo is teaming up with Boulder-based Vera Cannabis Company to roll out a line of products. Both Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong say they’re excited about the partnership and bringing their brand to Colorado.

A visit from NPR anchor Lakshmi Singh

Jennifer Coombes NPR Newscaster Lakshmi Singh visited with KUNC Morning Edition host Michael Lyle Jr. on June 4 at KUNC's studios. Singh discussed the importance of local news stories.

This week, NPR has been in the news. The White House has officially asked Congress to rescind funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. NPR has been reporting on the details of that this week. If federal funding is rescinded, the financial impact on NPR member stations would be significant. NPR anchor Lakshmi Singh, visited Colorado this week to moderate a session for ‘Right Here, Right Now, Global Climate Summit,’ which is hosted by CU Boulder. She talked with KUNC's Mike Lyle about the role member stations play in our communities. Find out more about how to support KUNC amid the political turmoil here.