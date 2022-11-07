LIVE UPDATES
Live Blog: The 2022 Midterm Election in Colorado
Stay up to date on the latest happening in the 2022 midterm elections here in Colorado, with reporting from the KUNC team.
It's Election Day! Here's what you need to know:
- Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for those who want to vote in person.
- Want to check your polling place or look for a drop box? Go to the Secretary of State's website and enter your address to see a map of polling places.
- Need to find your county's election office? You can find links on the Secretary of State's website for each county in Colorado.
- Did you vote by mail? Colorado is one of several states that uses BallotTrax. Sign up on their website to track your ballot.
- Statewide, Coloradans are voting for governor, one U.S. Senate seat, two Congressional seats, Secretary of State, and Attorney General. There are also 11 ballot measures, ranging from whether students of Colorado public schools should get free lunches (Proposition FF) to whether psychedelic mushrooms should be made legal for mental health treatment (Proposition 122), and three separate propositions dealing with alcohol — liquor licensing (124), whether alcohol can be sold at grocery stores and similar businesses (125), and whether alcohol can be delivered (126).
- For results on the governor's race, ballot propositions, and other statewide races, go to KUNC's Election Coverage for a live tracker.