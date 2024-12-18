© 2024
A new twist on a holiday classic celebrates the history of Denver's Five Points neighborhood

KUNC | By Erin O'Toole
Published December 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM MST
A woman in a white dress leans up against a dancer's ballet handrail while dancers are reflected dancing in a mirror behind her. One dancer is leaping in the air.
Amanda Lopez
Yasmine Emani Hunter watches as Vidya "Seven Love" Shaker and Reggie McNair rehearse a dance scene at the Lakewood Dance Academy for the production of the 5 Points Nutcracker.

 The Nutcracker is a festive tradition for many people during the holiday season. Now, a unique twist on the story showcases the history and cultural importance of Denver's Five Points neighborhood.  

It’s called The Five Points Nutcracker. Duke Ellington’s jazz version of the music is the backbone of the production — and what inspired the idea for the show’s director, Larea Edwards. 

five performers, dressed in fancy party clothing from the 1930s, laugh together.
A unique version of 'The Nutcracker' illuminates the history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood
“It's just such a beautiful interpretation,” Edwards said. “And I thought, 'how could we tell the story of The Nutcracker, using Duke Ellington's version?’ And the Five Points Nutcracker was born.” 

A cast of dancers pose at the end of a song in a practice studio
1 of 18  — KUNC-5 Points Nutcracker/5 Points_16_1M5A0237.jpg
The cast of the Five Points Nutcracker practices a dance scene during rehearsals at the Lakewood Dance Academy. The Five Points Nutcracker reimagines the holiday classic by celebrating the cultural richness of Denver's 5 Points neighborhood, often called "The Harlem of the West."
Amanda Lopez
A womanleans over as she is putting on leggings to talk with two people who are seated in a dressing room space.
2 of 18  — A woman in a long white dress bends over and talks to another woman seated with a notebook. They can be framed by a doorway. Around them are clothes and other theatrical props.
Yasmine Emani Hunter chats with stage manager Juliana Atteberry before rehearsal begins for The Five Points Nutcracker at the Lakewood Dance Academy.
Amanda Lopez
A woman stands in a room and talks to people who are reflected in a mirror that is behind her.
3 of 18  — A woman in a long-sleeved gray shirt and pants speaks while various cast members look on. A woman in a purple dress stands off to the side, intently listening. A woman with a mask on is seated to the left, also looking intently.
Larea Edwards, director of the Five Points Nutcracker, reviews the run of show with cast members during rehearsals at the Lakewood Dance Academy. The Five Points Nutcracker offers a fresh interpretation of the holiday classic, celebrating the cultural vibrancy of Denver's Five Points neighborhood, often referred to as "The Harlem of the West."
Amanda Lopez
A group of dancers lift their arms in various points of diagonal points and lean opposite to one another in a practice room that has white walls and gray floors.
4 of 18  — KUNC-5 Points Nutcracker/5 Points_17_1M5A9923.jpg
The cast of the Five Points Nutcracker practices a dance scene during rehearsals at the Lakewood Dance Academy. The Five Points Nutcracker reimagines the holiday classic by celebrating the cultural richness of Denver's Five Points neighborhood, often called "The Harlem of the West."
Amanda Lopez
A group of dancers hold up satin red petals and stand close together to form a blooming flower. The flower is reflected in a mirror as a person in the foreground watches the performance.
5 of 18  — KUNC-5 Points Nutcracker/5 Points_23_1M5A9853.jpg
 Larea Edwards (left), director of the Five Points Nutcracker, watches on as the ensemble cast rehearses a flower scene. The Five Points Nutcrackers debuts at The Savoy Denver on Dec. 20, 2024.
Amanda Lopez
A man and woman lean together back to back and hold up bright red statin flower petals that have green stems on them.
6 of 18  — A man wearing a red hat and a woman stand back to back. They are holding large red and green petals upward.
Jamal “Moon” Johnson and ensemble partner Vidya "Seven Love" Shaker rehearse a flower scene for the upcoming Five Points Nutcracker performance.
Amanda Lopez
Dancers point their toes and dance in pairs in a practice space with white walls and grey floors
7 of 18  — KUNC-5 Points Nutcracker/5 Points_10_1M5A0675.jpg
Ensemble partners Vidya "Seven Love" Shaker and Jamal “Moon” Johnson, Constance “Connie Love” Harris and Pierre Andre’ McNair, and Leah Casper and Reggie McNair rehearse a dance scene for the Five Points Nutcracker, debuting at The Savoy Denver on Dec. 20, 2024.
Amanda Lopez
A woman holds her arms up in dance in a dance practice room.
8 of 18  — A woman has her hands outstretched, deep in thought in the middle of a dance.
Constance “Connie Love” Harris, who plays Sugar Rum Cherry in the Five Points Nutcracker, is pictured during a dance rehearsal at the Lakewood Dance Academy.
Amanda Lopez
A man high five's a woman who is seated in a white dress on a red velvet loveseat.
9 of 18  — KUNC-5 Points Nutcracker/5 Points_24_1M5A1413.jpg
 Reggie McNair and Yasmine Emani Hunter rehearse the "Chinoiserie" scene for the Five Points Nutcracker.  The 5 Points Nutcracker presents a unique take on the holiday classic, celebrating the cultural vibrancy of Denver's Five Points neighborhood, often called "The Harlem of the West."
Amanda Lopez
A group of dancers lean down to lift up and carry a dancer in a white dress who is in the center of the group.
10 of 18  — KUNC-5 Points Nutcracker/5 Points_7_1M5A0052.jpg
Reggie McNair, Yasmine Emani Hunter, and Leah Casper rehearse a dance scene with fellow castmates for The Five Points Nutcracker. The Five Points Nutcracker offers a unique take on the holiday classic, celebrating the cultural vibrancy of Denver's Five Points neighborhood, often called "The Harlem of the West."
Amanda Lopez
A woman stands in spotlight with her shadow behind her and a person holding a green notebook to her left.
11 of 18  — KUNC-5 Points Nutcracker/5 Points_14_1M5A0049.jpg
Yasmine Emani Hunter, who plays Clara in the Five Points Nutcracker, is pictured taking a moment between scenes during rehearsals.
Amanda Lopez
A dancer dressed so that their shadow appears to look like a rat croutches under a red light.
12 of 18  — KUNC-5 Points Nutcracker/5 Points_12_1M5A0120.jpg
Steve Dewey, who plays the Rat King in the Five Points Nutcracker, rehearses a shadow scene at the Lakewood Dance Academy. The Five Points Nutcracker offers a unique take on the holiday classic, honoring the cultural vibrancy of Denver's Five Points neighborhood, often referred to as "The Harlem of the West."
Amanda Lopez
A red room features a shape in the form of a hooded figure and bright red eyes on a stage. The dancer/figure holds up its hand in a claw.
13 of 18  — KUNC-5 Points Nutcracker/5 Points_13_1M5A0310.jpg
Steve Dewey, who plays the Rat King in the Five Points Nutcracker, rehearses a shadow scene at the Lakewood Dance Academy.
Amanda Lopez
A woman stands in the center of a group of dancers and shows them a dance.
14 of 18  — KUNC-5 Points Nutcracker/5 Points_22_1M5A0462.jpg
Larea Edwards (center), director of the Five Points Nutcracker, steps in to review a scene with the ensemble cast during rehearsals at the Lakewood Dance Academy.
Amanda Lopez
A woman in a red dress and red dress heeled shoes dances with a manin a vest, dress clothes and black hat
15 of 18  — KUNC-5 Points Nutcracker/5 Points_25_1M5A0517.jpg
Constance “Connie Love” Harris rehearses a dance scene with castmates Kelsey Kiernan and Pierre Andre’ McNair for the production of the Five Points Nutcracker at the Lakewood Dance Academy.
Amanda Lopez
A woman wearing a white dress watches as dancers in front of her perform in colorful clothes.
16 of 18  — KUNC-5 Points Nutcracker/5 Points_18_1M5A1333.jpg
Clara, played by Yasmine Emani Hunter (center), rehearses a scene with the ensemble cast of the 5 Points Nutcracker.
Amanda Lopez
A man lifts a dancer wearing a purple and red dress up into the air
17 of 18  — KUNC-5 Points Nutcracker/5 Points_6_1M5A0436.jpg
Leah Casper and Pierre Andre’ McNair practice a lift during dance rehearsals for the 5 Points Nutcracker.
Amanda Lopez
A woman, standing in a long white dress looks on as dancers in many colored costumes flail their arms and dance in front of her. She can be seen in a gap between the dancers, who are in the foreground. One woman is wearing a green dress. Other men are wearing black.
18 of 18  — 5 Points_19_1M5A0631.jpg
Clara, played by Yasmine Emani Hunter (center), rehearses a scene with the ensemble cast of the Five Points Nutcracker on Dec. 15. The Five Points Nutcracker debuts Dec. 20 at the Savoy Denver.
Amanda Lopez

From the 1930s to the 1950s, Five Points was known as the “Harlem of the West.” It was a vibrant African American community, and a hotbed for Black artists, jazz musicians and other creative figures. Some of the greatest jazz musicians performed there, including Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, and Duke Ellington himself. 

The Five Points Nutcracker uses Ellington’s music and the story of the Nutcracker to explore the history of some important figures in the area’s history.  

In Edwards’ version, the heroes are significant leaders of the Black community in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood: Pioneering businesswoman Clara Brown; Willie Kennard, who may have been the first Black sheriff in Colorado; and the Cousins family, business owners and philanthropists who were highly regarded in the community. 

Denver, CO – December 15, 2024: Constance “Connie Love” Harris, who plays Sugar Rum Cherry in the Five Points Nutcracker, is pictured during a dance rehearsal at the Lakewood Dance Academy.
Amanda Lopez
Constance “Connie Love” Harris, who plays Sugar Rum Cherry in the Five Points Nutcracker, is pictured during a dance rehearsal at the Lakewood Dance Academy.

And the rats in the original story are represented by the Ku Klux Klan members who terrorized the community. 

“The truths that are locked in that story, that fight against good and evil ... we are able to tell that, because it's our real, actual story, using those Five Points characters,” Edwards said. 

The production features actors and dancers from the performing arts group LuneASeas, and musicians from the Boulder Philharmonic will perform the Ellington score, with musical direction by Tenia Nelson. 

The Five Points Nutcracker is happening this Friday, Dec. 20 through Sunday, Dec. 22 at the historic Savoy Denver.  

