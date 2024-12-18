A new twist on a holiday classic celebrates the history of Denver's Five Points neighborhood

The Nutcracker is a festive tradition for many people during the holiday season. Now, a unique twist on the story showcases the history and cultural importance of Denver's Five Points neighborhood.

It’s called The Five Points Nutcracker . Duke Ellington’s jazz version of the music is the backbone of the production — and what inspired the idea for the show’s director, Larea Edwards.

“It's just such a beautiful interpretation,” Edwards said. “And I thought, 'how could we tell the story of The Nutcracker, using Duke Ellington's version?’ And the Five Points Nutcracker was born.”

1 of 18 — The cast of the Five Points Nutcracker practices a dance scene during rehearsals at the Lakewood Dance Academy. Amanda Lopez 2 of 18 — Yasmine Emani Hunter chats with stage manager Juliana Atteberry before rehearsal begins for The Five Points Nutcracker at the Lakewood Dance Academy. Amanda Lopez 3 of 18 — Larea Edwards, director of the Five Points Nutcracker, reviews the run of show with cast members during rehearsals at the Lakewood Dance Academy. Amanda Lopez 4 of 18 — The cast of the Five Points Nutcracker practices a dance scene during rehearsals at the Lakewood Dance Academy. Amanda Lopez 5 of 18 — Larea Edwards (left), director of the Five Points Nutcracker, watches on as the ensemble cast rehearses a flower scene. Amanda Lopez 6 of 18 — Jamal "Moon" Johnson and ensemble partner Vidya "Seven Love" Shaker rehearse a flower scene for the upcoming Five Points Nutcracker performance. Amanda Lopez 7 of 18 — Ensemble partners Vidya "Seven Love" Shaker and Jamal "Moon" Johnson, Constance "Connie Love" Harris and Pierre Andre' McNair, and Leah Casper and Reggie McNair rehearse a dance scene for the Five Points Nutcracker. Amanda Lopez 8 of 18 — Constance "Connie Love" Harris, who plays Sugar Rum Cherry in the Five Points Nutcracker, is pictured during a dance rehearsal at the Lakewood Dance Academy. Amanda Lopez 9 of 18 — Reggie McNair and Yasmine Emani Hunter rehearse the "Chinoiserie" scene for the Five Points Nutcracker. Amanda Lopez 10 of 18 — Reggie McNair, Yasmine Emani Hunter, and Leah Casper rehearse a dance scene with fellow castmates for The Five Points Nutcracker. Amanda Lopez 11 of 18 — Yasmine Emani Hunter, who plays Clara in the Five Points Nutcracker, is pictured taking a moment between scenes during rehearsals. Amanda Lopez 12 of 18 — Steve Dewey, who plays the Rat King in the Five Points Nutcracker, rehearses a shadow scene at the Lakewood Dance Academy. Amanda Lopez 13 of 18 — Steve Dewey, who plays the Rat King in the Five Points Nutcracker, rehearses a shadow scene at the Lakewood Dance Academy. Amanda Lopez 14 of 18 — Larea Edwards (center), director of the Five Points Nutcracker, steps in to review a scene with the ensemble cast during rehearsals at the Lakewood Dance Academy. Amanda Lopez 15 of 18 — Constance "Connie Love" Harris rehearses a dance scene with castmates Kelsey Kiernan and Pierre Andre' McNair for the production of the Five Points Nutcracker at the Lakewood Dance Academy. Amanda Lopez 16 of 18 — Clara, played by Yasmine Emani Hunter (center), rehearses a scene with the ensemble cast of the 5 Points Nutcracker. Amanda Lopez 17 of 18 — Leah Casper and Pierre Andre' McNair practice a lift during dance rehearsals for the 5 Points Nutcracker. Amanda Lopez 18 of 18 — Clara, played by Yasmine Emani Hunter (center), rehearses a scene with the ensemble cast of the Five Points Nutcracker on Dec. 15. The Five Points Nutcracker debuts Dec. 20 at the Savoy Denver. Amanda Lopez

From the 1930s to the 1950s, Five Points was known as the “Harlem of the West.” It was a vibrant African American community, and a hotbed for Black artists, jazz musicians and other creative figures. Some of the greatest jazz musicians performed there, including Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, and Duke Ellington himself.

The Five Points Nutcracker uses Ellington’s music and the story of the Nutcracker to explore the history of some important figures in the area’s history.

In Edwards’ version, the heroes are significant leaders of the Black community in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood: Pioneering businesswoman Clara Brown; Willie Kennard , who may have been the first Black sheriff in Colorado; and the Cousins family, business owners and philanthropists who were highly regarded in the community.

Amanda Lopez Constance “Connie Love” Harris, who plays Sugar Rum Cherry in the Five Points Nutcracker, is pictured during a dance rehearsal at the Lakewood Dance Academy.

And the rats in the original story are represented by the Ku Klux Klan members who terrorized the community.

“The truths that are locked in that story, that fight against good and evil ... we are able to tell that, because it's our real, actual story, using those Five Points characters,” Edwards said.

The production features actors and dancers from the performing arts group LuneASeas, and musicians from the Boulder Philharmonic will perform the Ellington score, with musical direction by Tenia Nelson.

The Five Points Nutcracker is happening this Friday, Dec. 20 through Sunday, Dec. 22 at the historic Savoy Denver .