Health
Coronavirus In Colorado
KUNC is here to keep you up-to-date on the news about COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — Colorado's response to its spread in our state and its impact on Coloradans.

All Colorado adults can get boosters after Gov. Polis declares entire state at high risk from COVID-19

KUNC | By Scott Franz
Published November 11, 2021 at 10:22 AM MST
Virus Outbreak-Vaccine Mandates
David Zalubowski
/
AP
In this Oct. 23, 2021 photo, a sign notifies customers that COVID-19 vaccinations are available at a pharmacy in a grocery store in Monument, Colorado.

Gov. Jared Polis has signed an executive order allowing all adults in Colorado to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots regardless of their age or occupation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had limited booster eligibility to adults over the age of 65, adults with underlying medical conditions or who live in long-term care facilities, and those whose jobs or occupational setting put them at high risk of contracting the disease.

Polis is expanding that eligibility by declaring the entire state of Colorado at high risk for the disease.

He hopes giving out more booster shots will keep more people out of hospitals, which public health officials fear could run out of beds by the end of December.

Health
Here's how to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Fort Collins, Loveland or Greeley
Matt Bloom
,

Coloradans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines can get boosters six months after their second doses. Johnson & Johnson recipients can get one two months after the single dose.

Polis’ executive order says no vaccine provider can turn away someone 18 or older if enough time has passed since their initial dose.

“We want to ensure that Coloradans have every tool they need to protect themselves from this deadly virus and to help reduce the stress on our hospitals and health care workers,” Polis said in a written statement.

More than 1,490 Coloradans were in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. The state health department estimated earlier this week that as many as one in 48 residents was currently infected by the disease.

Learn more about how to get a booster shot in Northern Colorado  here.

Scott Franz
Scott Franz is a government watchdog reporter and photographer from Steamboat Springs. He spent the last seven years covering politics and government for the Steamboat Pilot & Today, a daily newspaper in northwest Colorado.
