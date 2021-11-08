© 2021
COVID-19 cases climb in Greeley-Evans schools

In Greeley-Evans School District 6, COVID-19 case numbers are higher by month this year than last year.

Superintendent Deirdre Pilch says around 75% of the district’s teachers are fully vaccinated, and there are no current plans to mandate vaccines for staff or students. Pilch joined Colorado Edition for an update on COVID-19 in the district.

