Marshall Fire: Disaster assistance center opens to aid residents

A disaster assistance center opened Monday in Boulder County to help those affected by the Marshall Fire. The fire, which destroyed nearly 1,000 homes, is considered the most destructive in state history.

The Biden administration declared the fire a major disaster over the weekend, ushering in federal dollars in addition to state and local relief.

The new center will help those who lost homes or were displaced by getting them immediate financial and food assistance, filing claims for lost property, connecting with mental health support and more.

“Our hearts are breaking for so many of our neighbors who have lost homes, property, and pets to this disaster, and who are trying to figure out what to do next in the midst of the trauma,” said Boulder County Housing and Human Services interim co-director Susan Caskey in a press release.

“We are well-versed in disaster response here in Boulder County, having dealt with multiple fires and floods and a pandemic over the past decade, and we live in a generous community and have strong, enduring partnerships, so we know we will get through this challenge as well and help our neighbors rebound and rebuild,” Caskey said.

For people affected by the Marshall Fire, the Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center will provide services including:



Consultation on property loss and filing claims for assistance

Gift cards for replacement of food and transportation costs

Information about short- and long-term housing

Help with vital records

Referrals to emergency shelter

Food assistance

Mental health services

COVID-19 tests

Transportation vouchers

Referrals for personal finance planning

The center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located at the Boulder County Southeast Hub at 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette.

Transportation assistance to get to the Disaster Assistance Center is available by calling Via Mobility at 303-447-9636 for information.