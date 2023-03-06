Larimer County food bank hopes to help SNAP recipients transition back to pre-pandemic payouts

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Colorado and other states will see their benefits return to regular, pre-pandemic amounts starting this month. Larimer County’s food bank is trying to help reduce the fallout.

Michele Marquitz is the Programs Director of Food Bank for Larimer County . She said the reduction in SNAP payouts is significant.

“It equates to about $90 per person per household, and traditionally, we have a four-person household, so that’s about an impact of $360 per month per household,” she said.

Marquitz said her organization is working on outreach and education to help people connect with resources. She said the efforts aim to ease the transition for community members who face food insecurity.

“What we’re trying to do with our SNAP outreach team is help ensure that people who have SNAP benefits are maximizing their deductions,” Marquitz said. “They can contact us and we can look at their profile in the state system. For folks who are not familiar with SNAP and are interested, we can help sign them up.”

Nearly 33,000 Larimer County residents have concerns about hunger. Food prices increased by 10% in 2022, according to the USDA.

