Coloradans see a 21% increase in monthly SNAP benefits

On Oct. 1, Coloradans participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) saw an increase in their monthly benefits by 21%. This will raise the average monthly per-person benefits from around $121 to $157 per month.

In Colorado alone, SNAP serves more than 250,000 households and 499,000 individuals. According to Colorado SNAP manager Teri Chasten , the increase will help “ensure low-income families have access to a healthy diet, which helps prevent disease, reduces health care costs and supports children in the classroom.”

Karla Maraccini, division director for food and energy for the Colorado Department of Human Services, spoke with Colorado Edition to tell us more about the recent benefit increase. She was joined by Janelle Jenkins, social worker, SNAP program recipient and advocate.