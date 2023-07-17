Mike Johnston inaugurated as Denver’s 46th mayor, offers ambitious 'dream of Denver'

Almost 2,000 guests gathered at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in downtown Denver’s Performing Arts Complex Monday to watch the city’s new mayor, Mike Johnston, take his oath of office. In his inaugural address, Johnston painted an ambitious picture of the city he wants Denver to become.

“Our dream of Denver is that the things we build support the people that built them, houses that house those who built them, hospitals that serve those who serve us, roadways that carry home the hands that paved them,” Johnston said. “A city that asks not only what we are building, but who we are building it for, mindful always of how we build a city that serves those who have been left out of the city's successes for far too long. That is our dream of Denver.”

He referenced struggles that Denver has faced in recent years like the COVID-19 pandemic, an opioids and substance use crisis, gun violence, and unaffordable housing. Johnston pledged to help the city move beyond such obstacles. He also warned against dangerous political polarization and urged the public to actively participate in the democratic process.

“Those of us on this stage swore an oath today. But for us to succeed, every Denverite must take their own oath: an oath to dream, serve, and deliver, to dream a Denver bold enough to include all of us, to serve our city above ourselves, to march on shoulder-to-shoulder, undeterred by failure, until we deliver results,” Johnston said.

Johnston stopped short of mentioning specific policies, however, and said the plan for his first hundred days in office is expected to be released Tuesday.

Lucas Brady Woods / KUNC Incoming mayor Mike Johnston (center) stands in front of the other elected officials who were sworn-in during the ceremony after taking his oath of office on Monday, July 17, 2023. In addition to Johnston, the city auditor, city clerk and 13 city councilmembers took their oaths of office as well.

Other elected officials were also sworn-in during Monday’s inauguration ceremony, including 13 city councilmembers, the city auditor and the city clerk. The new Denver city council also includes a few firsts: a super-majority of women, six Latina members, and two Black members who are also openly members of the LGBTQ community.

“Everyone on this stage is here today because, as community members, we felt compelled to serve, to solve problems and to find solidarity for improvement somewhere in the city. And I know we can,” city council president Jamie Torres said at the event. “These are the leaders chosen by the voters of Denver to work on behalf of all residents, including those too young to vote or unable to vote.”

Outgoing Mayor Michael Hancock also spoke, calling Johnston a friend and wishing him luck. He also called the peaceful transfer of power a “hallmark of our democracy.”

Former mayoral candidate Ian Tafoya presented a land acknowledgement to the region’s Indigenous tribes, and Rick Williams, a Cheyenne and Lakota elder, gave a traditional blessing. Local Christian, Jewish and Islamic leaders also gave benedictions and Colorado's poet laureate Bobby LeFebre recited a poem.

