KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

New bill seeks to avoid looming federal wildland firefighter pay cuts

Boise State Public Radio News | By Murphy Woodhouse
Published July 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM MDT
Three firefighters wearing yellow uniforms and hardhats lean over a ring of fire with burnt debris inside it in a smoky forest with pine needles and pine cones on the forest floor.
Brennan Linsley
/
AP
Firefighters burn off natural ground fuel in an evacuated neighborhood on June 12, 2013, prepping the area for the encroachment of the wildfire in the Black Forest area north of Colorado Springs, Colo. A decade later, Independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is the sponsor of a new Wildland Firefighter Paycheck Protection Act, along with two republicans and three democrats - all but one of whom represent Western states - as co-sponsors. The act would help protect wildland firefighters from impending pay cuts come September.

With a sharp pay cut now less than three months away for federal wildland firefighters, a new piece of legislation has been introduced to address the issue.

Independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is the sponsor of the Wildland Firefighter Paycheck Protection Act. Two republicans and three democrats - all but one of whom represent Western states - are co-sponsors.

The 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funded significant temporary raises, but those will run out at the end of September.

“Wildland firefighters in Arizona and across the country risk their lives to keep our communities safe,” Sinema said in a release. “Recognizing their sacrifice and hard work, I secured fair pay in my bipartisan infrastructure law for wildland firefighters, and now I’m ensuring this pay is permanent.”

Sinema’s bill would put in place permanent raises “at or near” those temporary bumps, according to a summary. It would create a new pay scale, as well as pay supplements for each day firefighters are deployed.

“Without any further Congressional action, wildland firefighters would again revert to earning minimum wage-level incomes,” the summary reads. “Agency leadership and firefighter associations have testified that a lack of further Congressional action would likely result in massive departures from the Federal wildland firefighter workforce this year and compromise Federal responsiveness to America’s growing wildfire crisis.”

Jonathon Golden is a former wildland firefighter who does legislative affairs work for Grassroots Wildland Firefighters, an organization which has been advocating for workplace reforms.

“If we're really going to put to rest a lot of the pay and benefits issues that federal wildland firefighters face, then we have to start from somewhere,” Golden said. “And this is a good starting spot.”

He likened the bill to an anchor point, the place where fire crews begin building a fireline to control a blaze.

“And the work is not done,” he added.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.

Tags
Regional News Mountain West News BureauWildfires
Murphy Woodhouse
