Colorado State football's 10 most important players and what Rams need from them in 2024

Sometimes the simple answer is the right one.

Who does the Colorado State football team need to shine to have a successful 2024? The best players, of course. It's cliché, but the stars need to shine for success.

Yes, there will be breakout players who help boost the depth and will play a big role (we'll discuss them closer to the season opener), but the players (and a couple of groups) listed below are key figures.

Here's a look at 10 of CSU's most important players and what the Rams need from them in 2024:

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi

Controlled aggression. Fowler-Nicolosi had an impressive debut season, throwing for 3,460 yards (fourth-most in a season at CSU) and 22 touchdowns (fifth-most in a season at CSU).

His 16 interceptions were too many, though, even though a few came late in games in must-take-a-chance situations. CSU coach Jay Norvell and Fowler-Nicolosi both say the year of seeing new defenses has pushed BFN way ahead from where he was a year ago. The Rams don't want to take the aggression out of him, but he needs to avoid reckless picks at bad times.

A season of 3,500-plus yards, 20-plus touchdowns and 12 or fewer interceptions is a reasonable goal that would have the Rams in a strong spot. Pushing for the school record (4,006) in pass yards, 25-plus touchdowns and less than 10 interceptions would have the Rams in contention atop the Mountain West.

Tory Horton

Simply, the Rams need Horton to be the top receiver in the Mountain West. A healthy season for Horton should see monster numbers.

He had 96 catches for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns last year. A similar number of catches and yards is a good goal to shoot for, plus bumping the TD catches into double digits.

Also, he's a dynamic punt returner. Most teams will kick away from him, but he could break one game open with a return.

Dom Jones

CSU must slow the rate of big plays allowed from a season ago, and Jones could be a big part of that. He transitioned to cornerback (he played safety at North Dakota State) for last season and started the final four games of the 2023 season.

The lanky Jones (6-foot-3) had two interceptions last season and consistent play at corner, and forcing some turnovers will be key for the defense.

Jack Howell

The safety is a preseason all-conference pick. He has a good chance to finish his career in the top-five in program history in tackles.

The Rams also need him to create turnovers. If CSU is right near the top of the league in turnovers forced, the Rams will be a postseason team. Howell had three interceptions and a forced fumble in 2022, and matching that turnover number could go a long way in CSU's success.

Nuer Gatkuoth

The redshirt sophomore defensive end has a big opportunity this season. He had 6.5 tackles for loss and 53 tackles last season playing opposite of Mohamed Kamara. Kamara and his 13 sacks in 2023 are now off to the NFL. Norvell has said the defensive line unit will be successful more on depth than a single star this year, but it's still evident Gatkuoth will be important.

Gatkuoth now has an opportunity as the top pass rusher and the team will look to line him up in mismatches. He doesn't need to match the 13 sacks from Kamara, but the Rams will likely need about a half-dozen.

Chase Wilson

The redshirt senior linebacker has grown into one of the most important players on the team and has now been voted as captain. He went from 29 tackles in 2022 to 107 in 2023 and is preseason all-conference in 2024. He not only racks up tackles but can get into the backfield (8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season).

He's in a bit of a new position at will linebacker, but the Rams will need him to once again be a menace all over the field. Another century mark of tackles and backfield disruption (combined double-digit sacks and tackles for loss would do) are marks to watch for.

Paddy Turner

It took some time for fans to get used to the unique style, but the left-footed, sometimes rugby-style punter has been a weapon. CSU opponents averaged just 7 yards per return because Turner's placement limits return chances. He also can make it hard on returns to catch, as seen in a fumble at Utah State.

The team captain is important in controlling field position, especially late in games.

Jordan Noyes

The kicker was a very solid addition last season (15-19 on field goals with 100% accuracy on short kicks). He's missed time in camp with an injury, but the Rams will need his consistency and long-kick ability (he hit one from 55 yards at UNLV).

CSU played a half-dozen one-score games last season, which inherently means a kicker will have a key role. The Rams need him healthy and to hit 75% or more of his field goals and be clean on extra points.

Jacob Gardner

This is more a position group section than a single player, but as the center and a team captain, Gardner gets the nod to represent the offensive line. The group made a huge step forward last season and mostly kept CSU's quarterbacks upright.

The run game struggled, which running back injuries played a big role in. CSU wants more control of games, which will mean consistent running at times. It is a very veteran group, led by Gardner, who will look to lead a potent offense from the front.

Justin Marshall

Like Gardner, this section is more accurately Marshall/running backs. CSU must run the ball better, and Marshall will get the first crack at leading the group. He was electric late in 2023 as a true freshman, averaging almost 100 yards per game in the final three. If he can do that over the course of a season, well, watch out Mountain West.

CSU running backs coach Jeremy Moses says he has six guys who are all capable of being MW starters. The battle for carries is on, but Marshall, Keegan Holles, Kobe Johnson, Damian Henderson, Avery Morrow and Jalen Dupree could all play a role.

The Rams should look to average more than 120 yards per game as a team on the ground. Doing that would likely complement the passing game well.

Kevin Lytle is Sports Reporter for The Fort Collins Coloradoan, one of KUNC’s news partners. He can be reached at KevinLytle@coloradoan.com.

