As Colorado ramps up PFAS drinking water tests, small towns brace for costly fixes

Renee Hoffman was never thrilled about the water quality at her house in Sleepy Bear Mobile Home Park on the outskirts of Steamboat Springs.

“It just didn’t taste great,” she said. “It had that kind of calcium buildup and stuff.”

But one day in 2023, she got a letter from the mobile home park management that made her distrust her tap in a whole new way.

“This drinking water notice came through, telling us that there was PFAS in the water,” she said.

Polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS , are a class of compounds sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down naturally in the environment.

“PFAS are ubiquitous,” said Zach Schafer, director for policy at the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Water. “They’re used in countless products that we use every day, whether it’s nonstick cookware or waterproof clothing. It’s used in stain resistant carpets. It's used in firefighting foam. And it's very useful, which is why it's been used since the 1940s.”

But PFAS are also very harmful . Exposure to even a small amount of some PFAS compounds, like Perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, and Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, or PFOS, can disrupt immune response, liver and thyroid function and cause heart disease and cancer. They can also affect developing fetuses.

“We're increasingly learning that some PFAS that we've studied a great deal have pretty serious adverse health effects at very, very low levels,” Schafer said. “Based on the latest science, there really is no safe level in drinking water.”

The notice that Hoffman received included information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment informing her that the shallow water well supplying her small neighborhood had tested positive for PFOA and PFOS. The letter included a warning about the potential health impacts of exposure.

“I almost threw it out,” she said. “But I'm glad I opened it because I wouldn't have heard of it any other way.”

Rae Solomon / KUNC The shallow well at the Sleepy Bear Mobile Home Park on the western edge of Steamboat Springs sources water from the Yampa River to supply the 54-lot neighborhood. The water system tested positive for PFAS in 2023.

The letter offered some recommendations for reducing exposure but stopped short of telling residents to stop drinking their tap water, “as current health advisories are based on a lifetime of exposure.”

That did little to reassure Hoffman that the water was safe for her family.

“We stopped giving it to our animals, stopped using it to cook noodles and things like that. We just stopped using it altogether,” she said.

New drinking water standards

Last year, the EPA created new drinking water standards that limit PFOA and PFOS to less than 4 parts per trillion, which is the smallest concentration tests can reliably detect. But PFAS have already worked their way from industrial sources into drinking supplies across the country. The EPA estimates between 6% and 10% of the nation's utilities are contaminated. They have until 2029 to fix the problem.

“We are going to save thousands of lives, prevent tens of thousands of avoidable illnesses, and reduce the levels of PFAS in more than 100 million people's drinking water nationwide,” Schafer said.

The new rules will require all water systems across the country to start monitoring PFAS by 2027. But some states are ahead of the curve. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a free, voluntary testing program in 2020 and state officials report that so far, about two-thirds of the state’s water utilities have opted in.

Through that program, the state has already identified 29 water systems , in communities large and small, with a PFAS problem that needs to be addressed.

For the most part, the point of contamination remains a mystery and public health officials are more focused on removing the chemicals than discovering their source.

“Rarely can we trace the levels we detect in drinking water back to specific sources of PFAS contamination,” a CDPHE representative wrote in an email. “Our focus is to help our public water systems assess PFAS levels in their drinking water and reduce exposure.”

The good news, according to Schafer, is that the technology to remove PFAS from drinking water already exists and is readily available .

“Those include activated carbon ion exchange and reverse osmosis,” he said.

But for some utilities, it might make more sense to reduce their reliance on or simply stop using a contaminated water source.

“Depending on the specific characteristics, the size and the needs of a water system, they can choose how to meet the standard,” Schafer said. “It’s going to vary based on what PFAS are in their water, at what levels, and what the design of the water treatment system already is. So, it really isn't going to be a one-size-fits-all approach.”

Costly fixes for small water systems

No matter the approach, dealing with PFAS contamination is bound to be a major undertaking. According to John DeGour, regulatory affairs specialist with the National Rural Water Association, smaller communities are likely to find it a struggle.

“You have to pay for sampling, you have to install treatment if necessary or find a new source,” he said. “But if you’re a small system, you obviously have less resources to do that.”

When PFAS turned up in one of the wells supplying rural Keenesburg, on Colorado’s Eastern Plains, public works director Mark Gray was surprised.

Rae Solomon / KUNC Well 11, one of several wells supplying water to rural Keenesburg, Colo. from the Lost Creek Alluvial, first tested positive for PFAS contamination in 2019. The small water system serving about 860 users has until 2029 to reduce PFAS levels to new federal standards adopted last year

“I never anticipated us to have any PFAS in our wells,” he said. “It's the biggest problem we have. It's the only problem we have.”

His first instinct was to look for ways to pay for potentially expensive fixes.

“We have made applications to every grant available -- grants for engineering, grants to build filtration. We are very actively looking at everything that’s available to us,” Gray said.

Congress set aside billions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 to address PFAS in drinking water. That includes $6 billion specifically for small and disadvantaged communities. According to the CDPHE, Colorado has already received $31 million out of a promised $189 million for PFAS remediation. But with a cloud of uncertainty over how the new Trump administration plans to dole out federal funds, it’s suddenly unclear whether and when the balance will ever reach its intended users.

It’s still too soon to know which PFAS removal approach will be right for Keenesburg, or what the price tag will be. Grants should help cover initial costs but utilities will ultimately be on the hook for ongoing operations.

“We're being tasked from the EPA to try to come up with an almost impossible standard,” Gray said. “You almost have to anticipate the increased cost in treatment.”

Those increased costs will likely raise the rate that consumers pay for water. But utilities will have little choice.

“We're a small town and we're one of the few communities that provides its own water,” Gray said. “We want it to be safe.”

As for the Sleepy Bear Mobile Home Park, the easiest solution just might be to abandon the neighborhood well altogether and tap into the municipal system in Steamboat Springs.

Rae Solomon / KUNC Renee Hoffman no longer gives her dog and cats tap water after learning that the local water system contains PFAS. Now she hauls in extra filtered water from a private treatment plant down the road.

“We support that and we want to work with Sleepy Bear to make that happen,” said Steamboat Springs water distribution and collection manager Michelle Carr. “It’s really just a matter of figuring out the logistics.”

Those logistics would have to include extending the city water main westward, a project Carr said the city has already planned and budgeted for as they eye future developments on the city’s western edge. Carr said the city council may even subsidize a connection to the city water system for the mobile home park, “because of their interest in supporting affordable and low-income housing.

However, according to Thomas Morgan, manager of KTH Enterprises, which owns Sleepy Bear Mobile Home Park, that could come at “significant cost.” Via text message, he wrote that he has been meeting with city officials, “to see if costs and requirements could be lessened.”

But from resident Renee Hoffman’s perspective, the park management needs to make clean water a priority, whether or not those subsidies come through.

”There's a lot of young kids here,” she said. “To think that they were drinking that water from infancy -- what levels they might have in their bodies.”

She just wants her family to be able to do normal things again, like brush their teeth and wash the dishes without worrying that the water could make them sick.

“Nobody wants their rent to be raised, right?” she said. “But if we were to secure a better water source for our long-term health, I think you just have to weigh the benefits of it and ante up, I guess.”

This story was produced by KUNC, in partnership with The Water Desk at the University of Colorado’s Center for Environmental Journalism.

