Colorado’s magic mushroom industry prepares to open its doors

Two dozen trainees make their way to a circle of chairs at a retreat center near Fort Collins. It is day two of facilitator training, learning how to sit with people through psychedelic experiences.

Elemental Psychedelics, a Fort Collins-based, state-approved training organization is leading the event. Co-founders, Dori Lewis and Shannon Hughes, guide the group through exercises and discussions about the history of natural medicine.

“We start there by building context, before we dive into building skills, for sitting, for holding space, for helping people,” Hughes said.

Eventually, these students will learn how to be with someone while they trip on mushrooms for several hours— keeping them safe and helping them in challenging moments. Hughes sees psychedelic-assisted therapy as a new tool, especially when current mental health treatments like pills and talk therapy aren’t always enough.

“There's just so much suffering that just

continues, and people are hurting, and people maybe have tried everything,” said Hughes. “We get calls like, ‘I've tried everything for 15 years, and I'm still in pain, and I still don't want to be in this world.'”

A growing body of research suggests that psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, can treat issues including trauma, anxiety and substance abuse. Lewis adds that while occasionally a client will experience significant relief following a single psychedelic session, that is unusual.

“I will say, mushrooms are not going to quickly alleviate that feeling, but they will help somebody understand maybe what they need to do to begin the process of moving toward relief,” Lewis said.

Hughes and Lewis are cautiously optimistic about psychedelic-assisted therapy in Colorado, following the passage of a ballot measure in 2022 that decriminalized mushrooms and allowed for healing centers. While this industry has been active underground for decades, Colorado is only the second state in the country to regulate natural medicine. Oregon passed a similar measure in 2020 .



We’re all holding our breath

Colorado regulators with the new Natural Medicine Division, are now working to issue licenses for people to do this work. But launching a brand new industry takes time.

“I have a 200-plus waitlist at my practice of people who are interested in mushrooms,” Lewis said. “People don't understand, that we can't offer this yet, and so it's been really difficult to try to support people and be compassionate and also be like, ‘We can't do anything with you yet.'”

In order for clients to receive psychedelic-assisted therapy, two key developments need to take place: healing centers need to be licensed as well as mushroom growers, known as cultivators.

Tasia Poinsatte has been involved since the beginning as the Colorado director of the Healing Advocacy Fund. She helped draft the 2022 ballot measure and weighed in on the state’s regulations.

“We’re all holding our breath for the next phase which is that people are actually starting to come and access care,” said Poinsatte.

One hold up is local zoning . While communities can’t ban natural medicine businesses, some haven’t decided where they can be located.

“Some cities and counties are putting in place restrictions,” said Poinsatte. “But more often, we're seeing that they just haven't really taken action one way or another.”



We had to do that work already

Leigh Paterson / KUNC Josh Walker, the owner of Berthoud-based Lost Garden Labs and Therapeutics, holds up an albino mushroom. Walker plans to apply for a cultivator license as soon as the town approves zoning for natural medicine businesses.

Josh Walker, a cultivator who set up shop in Berthoud a few months ago, is in the middle of the licensing process.

Walker is waiting for the town to pass zoning regulation s before he can run this operation as a business. In the meantime, he’s working on product development, growing several strains of mushrooms— some brown, some white and blue.

“This is basically like a Labrador Pug situation that we're doing with mushrooms. We're just taking traits that we desire and we move those forward,” Walker said.

Walker is training employees and scaling up production but he can’t sell anything yet. Still, he has to be ready for when a healing center does open its doors.

“Because if I tell somebody that we can accommodate the mushrooms that they need now, we had to do that work already, you know, two and a half months before,” said Walker.

At the end of March, people in Colorado’s mushroom business got some good news: state regulators approved the first healing center license for a facility in Denver. A few days later, a cultivator was licensed.

Shannon Hughes and Dori Lewis, the co-founders of Elemental Psychedelics have been waiting for this development. So far, their students have had nowhere to get the in-person hours needed for full licensure.

“We're literally just waiting to be able to do practicum here in Colorado with our students,” said Hughes. “So this is a big milestone being reached to actually have a licensed healing center, licensed natural medicine, and now we can really move forward with getting our students fully trained.”

Then, this week, the pair found out that their healing center license, in Fort Collins, was approved.

