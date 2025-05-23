The Catch Up: FAA safety concerns, new rules for scooters, Greeley camping ban and possible CPB cuts

May 19-23, 2025

Denver council passes new scooter rules

Denver has new rules for scooters. The city council approved the changes Monday night. Rental companies like Lime and Bird will have to pay more to operate in the city and the companies must implement technology to keep scooters and e-bikes off sidewalks. Another rule sets up mandatory parking areas in downtown zones. The rules won't go into effect until next year to give companies time for tech upgrades. Scooter and e-bike crashes and injuries are on the rise in Denver.

Outdated tech and FAA staffing concern Colorado congressional delegation

Ed Andrieski/ASSOCIATED PRESS / AP The main terminal building is pictured at Denver International Airport on Thursday, July 14, 2011.

Colorado's congressional delegates are calling on the Federal Aviation Administration to address aging infrastructure and low staffing levels at an air traffic control tower that serves Denver International Airport. Their letter follows an outage at the Longmont site last week that the FAA says left pilots in the dark for 90 seconds. Representatives Joe Neguse and Diana DeGette, and senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper signed the letter. They said the incident is part of an "unacceptable pattern" and requested federal officials bring back flight safety employees who were fired earlier this year.

Anti-trans groups sue Colorado over law aimed at stopping bullying and discrimination

Several groups opposing transgender rights have sued Colorado over a new law that aims to prevent bullying and discrimination of transgender people in schools. The groups, including Colorado Parent Advocacy Network, claim the law intrudes on free speech and punishes anyone who objects to using a person's chosen names and pronouns. Chalkbeat Colorado reports the law being challenged expanded the state's definition of discrimination to include intentionally calling a person by a name they no longer use, also known as deadnaming. The law also requires schools to allow students to wear any clothing that's allowed by a school dress code.

King Soopers owner Kroger accused of overpricing items

A Consumer Reports investigation found Colorado shoppers at King Soopers and City Market are paying full price for items advertised on sale. The findings stem from a tip from Kroger's workers about the company knowingly overcharging customers. A collaborative report with the Food & Environment Reporting Network and The Guardian documented over 150 grocery items with expired sales tags. The average overcharge was $1.70 per item. Kroger disputes the reports' claims and says pricing errors are not widespread. Meanwhile, a union representing workers in Colorado is currently negotiating with Kroger for better pay and benefits.

Recreationists can now access 40,000 acres of previously locked-up public land

About 60 square miles of previously inaccessible public land are now reachable in our region . That’s thanks to a new initiative called “Access Granted” from Wyoming-based company Infinite Outdoors . It’s partnering with private landowners to let people cross through their properties — for free — to access these public acres. According to the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, nearly 16 million acres of state and federal land across the West are inaccessible, often surrounded by private property with no public roads or maintained trails to reach them.

Camping ban proposal moves forward in Greeley

Greeley gave its first approval to a proposed camping ban this week. City council has been considering the ban since February. It would criminalize anything that falls under the city's definition of camping, including using a vehicle overnight. Greeley police say violations will result in a misdemeanor. Several council members said the city needs more 24/7 homelessness resources. A public reading for the proposed camping ban is scheduled for June 3rd.

Erie ranks 15th in U.S. population growth

Courtesy Town of Erie Erie just ranked 15th in U.S. population growth. Parker was the only other Colorado community in the Top 100 this year.

It’s the little town that grew! Erie now ranks 15th nationwide for population growth among cities with over 20,000 people. U.S. Census Bureau numbers show a nine percent increase from July 2023 to July 2024. Part of the town’s appeal may be that it straddles the Boulder-Weld county line, in a rural setting that’s close to major highways. There’s also a high demand for housing in the area. April home sales numbers suggest Erie’s prices are lower than surrounding cities in Boulder County. State-level data show Weld was the fastest growing county in Colorado.

Residency options narrow for sex offenders in Longmont

Sex offenders have fewer options for housing in Longmont after city council passed restrictions at the May 20meeting . Under the new law, registered sex offenders can’t live within 500 feet of a child care facility, park or school. There’s also limits in place on how many sex offenders can live under one roof. Supporters say the rules will make Longmont safer. Some expressed concerns about a sober home in the north part of town where multiple sex offenders live. Opponents of the restrictions say the occupancy caps make it harder for recovery programs and halfway houses to successfully support and reintegrate offenders.

This Memorial Day, CSP warns against taking a holiday from sober driving

This Memorial Day, CSP warns against taking a holiday from sober driving Listen • 0:51

As travelers kick off the summer vacation season with Memorial Day weekend, the Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers about avoiding DUIs . The National Safety Council associates holiday weekends with an increase in fatal or serious injury crashes, and impaired driving is a common factor. In 2024, Colorado officers arrested 63 impaired drivers on Memorial Day - the highest number of any holiday all year. The State Patrol is encouraging revelers to plan ahead for a sober ride or a place to stay if they plan to consume intoxicants.

What would federal funding cuts mean for local public media stations like KUNC?

Kim Rais / KUNC & The Colorado Sound KUNC and The Colorado Sound are public radio stations located in Greeley, Colo. where provide non-commercial news and music to listeners across Northern Colorado. Recent threats to cut funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting could have an impact on local stations who rely on federal funding for parts of their budgetary needs.