Driver sentenced to prison in Magnus White case

The driver convicted of killing 17-year-old cycling star Magnus White in a 2023 crash on Diagonal Highway was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday.

The latest: Boulder District Judge Dea Lindsey sentenced Yeva Smilianksa, 24, after hours of emotional testimony.



Smilianska was convicted in April on one count of vehicular homicide - reckless.

Prosecutors said she passed out at the wheel while driving on Diagonal Highway and hit White, who was riding on the shoulder.

The big picture: As a rising star in the cycling world, White's death became international news.

In addition to the existing fears surrounding cyclist safety, allegations from the family of law enforcement missteps and the defendant's changing accounts of the crash fueled the community interest and outrage surrounding the trial.

