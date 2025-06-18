© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Driver sentenced to prison in Magnus White case

KUNC | By Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder
Published June 18, 2025 at 9:40 AM MDT
A woman in a white shirt wears headphones. Around her, multiple men wear suits.
Photo: Helen H. Richardson
/
MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Yeva Smilianska is surrounded by her lawyers inside the courtroom at Boulder County Courthouse on March 31, 2025.

The driver convicted of killing 17-year-old cycling star Magnus White in a 2023 crash on Diagonal Highway was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday.

The latest: Boulder District Judge Dea Lindsey sentenced Yeva Smilianksa, 24, after hours of emotional testimony.

  • Smilianska was convicted in April on one count of vehicular homicide - reckless.
  • Prosecutors said she passed out at the wheel while driving on Diagonal Highway and hit White, who was riding on the shoulder.

The big picture: As a rising star in the cycling world, White's death became international news.

  • In addition to the existing fears surrounding cyclist safety, allegations from the family of law enforcement missteps and the defendant's changing accounts of the crash fueled the community interest and outrage surrounding the trial.

To read the entire story, visit Axios Boulder.
Axios Boulder Cycling (Bikes & Bicycles) Safety Boulder County
Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder
