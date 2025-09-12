Garden to Table celebrates two decades of connecting with kids in Boulder

Next to the playground at Broomfield’s Emerald Elementary School, dozens of fourth graders sat with their green notebooks in hand. They waited patiently for their garden lesson to begin. Their school is partnered with Garden to Table – a nonprofit that works to engage children in gardening and healthier eating.

Some kids slipped on gardening gloves too big for their hands and then began picking produce, including tomatoes, green beans, turnips, nasturtiums, carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, onions and zucchinis.

1 of 2 — G2T hand raise Before they begin harvesting, students sit for a lesson about the vitamins in their vegetables. Isabella Escobedo / KUNC 2 of 2 — G2T Kids Notebooks Aiden Jeffrey and his classmate read about kohlrabi. "I like watching how tall things get and acting like I'm running through plants," said Jeffrey. Isabella Escobedo / KUNC

When carrots are pulled out of the dirt, students exclaimed how it resembled a heart or a tooth and share excitement to eat it.

“They can have all sorts of legs that stick out and up and down, and there could be all sorts of different colors,” said fourth grader Brooklyn Garrett after pulling carrots from the ground.

Grier Parinandi shared that she applies what she learns in school to her own small garden at home where she grows lamb's ear, strawberries and carrots.

Bryce Brown, a co-founder of Garden to Table, says the project “started out of a need for what we were seeing happening with children's health,” such as early childhood diabetes and obesity, and “became the solution for providing children with education about the importance of healthy and sustainable living.”

Garden to Table provides schools with the necessary tools for a garden as well as a curriculum for kids. So far, the organization is connected with 18 different schools in Boulder Valley.

1 of 2 — G2T Bryce Brown Bryce Brown shows kids the onion he pulled from the ground. "One of the things that makes this program so successful is the support from the community," said Brown. Isabella Escobedo / KUNC 2 of 2 — G2T Harvest bin Some of the produce picked by the kids at Emerald Elementary school. Isabella Escobedo / KUNC

“Every student has meaningful science lessons where they're getting out and learning hands-on science in the garden,” said Lindsey LeCuyer, the current executive director of Garden to Table.

Once the available produce had been gathered, the kids rinsed it off and sat down for their lesson to continue. This time, they are learning while taste testing the vegetables they just picked.

“I love the garden because you can be in nature while keeping your body healthy, and it’s fun to eat the foods that you grow,” said Garrett.

Garden to Table is celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. They have engaged with more than 6,500 students in the program and are hoping to expand their programming at current and new schools. More information regarding their mission and can be found on their website.

