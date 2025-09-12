© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're experiencing issues with our transmitter at Lookout Mountain, our 91.7fm signal. We hope to restore service to full power, Monday, September 15th.

Garden to Table celebrates two decades of connecting with kids in Boulder

KUNC | By Isabella Escobedo
Published September 12, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
A girl holds up a bundle of carrots recently pulled from the ground
Isabella Escobedo
/
KUNC
Grier Parinandi shows the carrots she just picked from the garden. "I think veggies are treats," she says.

Next to the playground at Broomfield’s Emerald Elementary School, dozens of fourth graders sat with their green notebooks in hand. They waited patiently for their garden lesson to begin. Their school is partnered with Garden to Table – a nonprofit that works to engage children in gardening and healthier eating.

Some kids slipped on gardening gloves too big for their hands and then began picking produce, including tomatoes, green beans, turnips, nasturtiums, carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, onions and zucchinis.

Before they begin harvesting, students sit for a lesson about the vitamins in their vegetables.
1 of 2  — G2T hand raise
Before they begin harvesting, students sit for a lesson about the vitamins in their vegetables.
Isabella Escobedo / KUNC
Aiden Jeffrey and his classmate read about kohlrabi. "I like watching how tall things get and acting like I'm running through plants," said Jeffrey.
2 of 2  — G2T Kids Notebooks
Aiden Jeffrey and his classmate read about kohlrabi. "I like watching how tall things get and acting like I'm running through plants," said Jeffrey.
Isabella Escobedo / KUNC

When carrots are pulled out of the dirt, students exclaimed how it resembled a heart or a tooth and share excitement to eat it.

“They can have all sorts of legs that stick out and up and down, and there could be all sorts of different colors,” said fourth grader Brooklyn Garrett after pulling carrots from the ground.

Grier Parinandi shared that she applies what she learns in school to her own small garden at home where she grows lamb's ear, strawberries and carrots.

Bryce Brown, a co-founder of Garden to Table, says the project “started out of a need for what we were seeing happening with children's health,” such as early childhood diabetes and obesity, and “became the solution for providing children with education about the importance of healthy and sustainable living.”

Garden to Table provides schools with the necessary tools for a garden as well as a curriculum for kids. So far, the organization is connected with 18 different schools in Boulder Valley.

Bryce Brown shows kids the onion he pulled from the ground. "One of the things that makes this program so successful is the support from the community," said Brown.
1 of 2  — G2T Bryce Brown
Bryce Brown shows kids the onion he pulled from the ground. "One of the things that makes this program so successful is the support from the community," said Brown.
Isabella Escobedo / KUNC
Some of the produce picked by the kids at Emerald Elementary school.
2 of 2  — G2T Harvest bin
Some of the produce picked by the kids at Emerald Elementary school.
Isabella Escobedo / KUNC

“Every student has meaningful science lessons where they're getting out and learning hands-on science in the garden,” said Lindsey LeCuyer, the current executive director of Garden to Table.

Once the available produce had been gathered, the kids rinsed it off and sat down for their lesson to continue. This time, they are learning while taste testing the vegetables they just picked.

“I love the garden because you can be in nature while keeping your body healthy, and it’s fun to eat the foods that you grow,” said Garrett.

Garden to Table is celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. They have engaged with more than 6,500 students in the program and are hoping to expand their programming at current and new schools. More information regarding their mission and can be found on their website.
Tags
News FarmsSchool LunchesGardening
Isabella Escobedo
Isabella Escobedo is KUNC’s 2025 Neil Best Reporting Fellow. She is joining reporters in the field to gather photos and videos, report daily news, and write local stories.
See stories by Isabella Escobedo