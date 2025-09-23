© 2025
With a new adoption center, NOCO Humane hopes to reduce animal shelter crowding on the Front Range

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published September 23, 2025 at 10:49 AM MDT
A fawn-and-white pit bull mix grins up at the camera. She stands on a painted concrete floor.
Nikole Robinson Carroll
/
KUNC
Ruth is a pit bull mix and one of the first animals up for adoption at the NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus.

NOCO Humane’s new adoption campus in Greeley is now open. The organization is trying to help address overcrowding in animal shelters across Northern Colorado.

The facility can house up to 100 animals, including 60 cats, 30 dogs, and 10 small mammals.

When KUNC visited last week ahead of the official opening, only a few animals were on site, including Ruth. The smiley pit bull mix’s tail was in constant motion during our visit, and she didn’t have any trouble getting visitors to grin back.
Ruth

This new space is dedicated entirely to adoptions. Only animals ready to go home with a new family, like Ruth, come here.

Dylan Lipscomb is NOCO Humane’s Marketing and Communications Associate. He said the adoptions-only approach at the new location frees up resources at others.

“That opens up more space at our Weld County facility in Evans, where we can house more intake animals and get them ready for adoption,” Lipscomb said.

A torbie (or tortioseshell-tabby) cat peers out of her animal shelter enclosure.
Nikole Robinson Carroll
/
KUNC
One-year-old Rebecca is one of the first animals up for adoption at the NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus.

While shelter overcrowding is a problem across the nation, NOCO Humane has seen a decrease in the past year. In 2024, the organization reported 5,047 adoptions and 2,598 reunions with families. That’s compared to 5,262 adoptions and 3,167 reunions in 2025.

“We've already been proud with how many adoptions we have on a yearly basis, but we're even more excited with how many more adoptions we're going to be having now that we have a dedicated adoptions campus here in Greeley,” Lipscomb said.

A black-and-white chihuahua mix stands on a cot, ears perked. At his feet are a purple blanket and a toy shaped like a doughnut.
Nikole Robinson Carroll
/
KUNC
Dusty is a chihuahua mix and one of the first animals up for adoption at the NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus.

NOCO Humane expects its Greeley Adoption Campus to improve turnaround time even more, placing more furry friends in forever homes.

“We're thankful to have such a strong community in northern Colorado – so many animal lovers who are always looking to add to their families.”

The NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus opened Monday, September 22, 2025. The location is dedicated exclusively to processing adoptions.
Nikole Robinson Carroll
/
KUNC
NOCO Humane officials say the opening of the new adoption center couldn't come soon enough. They've seen a 65% increase in animal intakes since July 2023.

Learn more about adoptions and how you can support the organization on their website.
Nikole Robinson Carroll
As a reporter and host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience start their day informed and entertained.
