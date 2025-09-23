With a new adoption center, NOCO Humane hopes to reduce animal shelter crowding on the Front Range

NOCO Humane’s new adoption campus in Greeley is now open. The organization is trying to help address overcrowding in animal shelters across Northern Colorado.

The facility can house up to 100 animals, including 60 cats, 30 dogs, and 10 small mammals.

When KUNC visited last week ahead of the official opening, only a few animals were on site, including Ruth. The smiley pit bull mix’s tail was in constant motion during our visit, and she didn’t have any trouble getting visitors to grin back.

Ruth

This new space is dedicated entirely to adoptions. Only animals ready to go home with a new family, like Ruth, come here.

Dylan Lipscomb is NOCO Humane’s Marketing and Communications Associate. He said the adoptions-only approach at the new location frees up resources at others.

“That opens up more space at our Weld County facility in Evans, where we can house more intake animals and get them ready for adoption,” Lipscomb said.

Nikole Robinson Carroll / KUNC One-year-old Rebecca is one of the first animals up for adoption at the NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus.



While shelter overcrowding is a problem across the nation , NOCO Humane has seen a decrease in the past year. In 2024 , the organization reported 5,047 adoptions and 2,598 reunions with families. That’s compared to 5,262 adoptions and 3,167 reunions in 2025 .

“We've already been proud with how many adoptions we have on a yearly basis, but we're even more excited with how many more adoptions we're going to be having now that we have a dedicated adoptions campus here in Greeley,” Lipscomb said.

Nikole Robinson Carroll / KUNC Dusty is a chihuahua mix and one of the first animals up for adoption at the NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus.

NOCO Humane expects its Greeley Adoption Campus to improve turnaround time even more, placing more furry friends in forever homes.

“We're thankful to have such a strong community in northern Colorado – so many animal lovers who are always looking to add to their families.”

Nikole Robinson Carroll / KUNC The NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus opened Monday, September 22, 2025. The location is dedicated exclusively to processing adoptions.

NOCO Humane officials say the opening of the new adoption center couldn't come soon enough. They've seen a 65% increase in animal intakes since July 2023.

Learn more about adoptions and how you can support the organization on their website.