As snow arrives in Northern Colorado, here are some sledding hills you can try for free this winter
Winter weather is here, and with it, opportunities to hit the hills with a tube, toboggan or saucer.
Northern Colorado has a variety of options available for sledding spots. The following hills are all free of charge to use when the powder piles up enough:
Greeley
Aims Community College
5401 W. 20th St.
Near the Allied Health and Sciences building
Peak View Park
5601 W 13th St. Rd.
On the south end of the park
University of Northern Colorado
17th Avenue and Reservoir Rd.
Behind Nottingham Field
Fort Collins
Fossil Creek Park
5821 S. Lemay Ave.
Near the skate park
City Park
1500 W Mulberry St.
East of the pool and pond
Loveland
Mehaffey Park
3285 W 22nd St.
North side of the parking lot
Littleton
Ken Caryl Sledding Hill at Sledding Hill Park
9989 W Ken Caryl Ave.
At the northwest corner of S. Kipling Pkwy and W. Ken Caryl Ave.
Denver
Ruby Hill Park
1200 W Florida Ave.
Near the Community Garden on S. Pecos St.