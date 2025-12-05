As snow arrives in Northern Colorado, here are some sledding hills you can try for free this winter

Winter weather is here, and with it, opportunities to hit the hills with a tube, toboggan or saucer.

Northern Colorado has a variety of options available for sledding spots. The following hills are all free of charge to use when the powder piles up enough:

Greeley

Aims Community College

5401 W. 20th St.

Near the Allied Health and Sciences building

Peak View Park

5601 W 13th St. Rd.

On the south end of the park

University of Northern Colorado

17th Avenue and Reservoir Rd.

Behind Nottingham Field

Fort Collins

Fossil Creek Park

5821 S. Lemay Ave.

Near the skate park

City Park

1500 W Mulberry St.

East of the pool and pond

Loveland

Mehaffey Park

3285 W 22nd St.

North side of the parking lot

Littleton

Ken Caryl Sledding Hill at Sledding Hill Park

9989 W Ken Caryl Ave.

At the northwest corner of S. Kipling Pkwy and W. Ken Caryl Ave.

Denver