© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As snow arrives in Northern Colorado, here are some sledding hills you can try for free this winter

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published December 5, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
A child on a purple sled is being pulled by a woman on a snowy road.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
A woman pulls a child on a sled across the intersection of Bayaud Avenue and South Washington Street as a winter storm sweeps over the intermountain West Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Denver. It's not the mountains, but the Front Range still has plenty of sledding options.

Winter weather is here, and with it, opportunities to hit the hills with a tube, toboggan or saucer.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

* indicates required

Northern Colorado has a variety of options available for sledding spots. The following hills are all free of charge to use when the powder piles up enough:

Greeley

Aims Community College
5401 W. 20th St.
Near the Allied Health and Sciences building

Peak View Park
5601 W 13th St. Rd.
On the south end of the park

University of Northern Colorado
17th Avenue and Reservoir Rd.
Behind Nottingham Field

Fort Collins

Fossil Creek Park
5821 S. Lemay Ave.
Near the skate park

City Park
1500 W Mulberry St.
East of the pool and pond

Loveland

Mehaffey Park
3285 W 22nd St.
North side of the parking lot

Littleton

Ken Caryl Sledding Hill at Sledding Hill Park
9989 W Ken Caryl Ave.
At the northwest corner of S. Kipling Pkwy and W. Ken Caryl Ave.

Denver

Ruby Hill Park
1200 W Florida Ave.
Near the Community Garden on S. Pecos St.
Tags
News Snow
Nikole Robinson Carroll
As a reporter and host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience start their day informed and entertained.
See stories by Nikole Robinson Carroll
Related Content