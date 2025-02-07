Purplish: An assault weapons ban by any other name...

Democratic lawmakers say they're getting serious about enforcing Colorado's ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines. But their solution would take a wide range of firearms off the shelves of gun stores statewide, including some of the most popular varieties of semi-automatics.

Past efforts to ban so-called assault rifles have failed, but this year's bill debuted with an unprecedented level of support. Still, its future is far from certain.

CPR's Bente Birkeland, KUNC's Lucas Brady Woods and The Colorado Sun's Jesse Paul explain what the bill would do, and why — if it ultimately becomes law — it would be one of the most sweeping gun restrictions in the nation.

Senate Bill 25-003 would ban bump stocks, which can be used to effectively turn semiautomatic weapons into automatic. It would also ban many guns with detachable magazines. Rifles modeled after AR-15s and AK-47s, as well as many tactical shotguns and some pistols, would be affected. One gun store owner estimates three-quarters of his inventory would become illegal to sell.

"They keep chipping away at our rights and our ability to make a living," said Bryan Clark, the owner of Bristlecone Shooting, Training and Retail Center in Lakewood.

Supporters describe the measure as an attempt to enforce Colorado's ban on high-capacity magazines. They say magazines that can hold more than the maximum of 15 rounds continue to be available in the state and were used in the Club Q and King Soopers shootings.

But Republicans are opposed to the proposal, and Gov. Jared Polis has expressed skepticism. There are also questions about whether Democrats who represent rural districts will remain on board.

