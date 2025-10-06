Purplish: Colorado banned conversion therapy for minors. A U.S. Supreme Court case could upend that

In 2019, Colorado Democrats had control of both the House and the Senate. That gave them the momentum they needed to push forward an issue that had repeatedly failed in the statehouse under Republicans: a ban on conversion therapy for minors.

The law prohibits licensed therapists from trying to change a child’s sexual orientation or gender identity or expression. Even though some conservatives strongly opposed it, the law ended up passing with bipartisan support and a few high-profile Republican backers. It wasn’t seen as hugely contentious. Now a challenge on the ban has made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Oral arguments are Oct. 7.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland and CPR’s Caitlyn Kim dive into the Colorado law at the center of the case and the legal arguments that will be before the nation’s highest court. They also get into how this case is one in a string of challenges to Colorado’s LGBTQ protections, all from the same conservative legal powerhouse.

