Workforce projects in Nevada, New Mexico and Colorado win big federal grants

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Aug. 3 announced the 32 winning projects receiving a total of $500 million, funding which comes from the American Rescue Plan. The winners, which were selected from a pool of more than 500 applicants, will use grants to create or expand training programs for high-quality jobs.

Nevadaworks, based in Reno, Nev., is receiving $14.9 million to boost job opportunities in healthcare, manufacturing, information technology and logistics through its Northern Nevada Equity in Employment Project.

Milt Stewart, CEO of Nevadaworks, said the project will focus on communities with limited job opportunities.

“It’s going to allow us to serve underserved populations, including the tribes and the rurals,” Stewart said. “So this is a great opportunity for us to really cast a wide net and help some folks that need assistance.”

In northern New Mexico, a new program designed to grow healthcare and construction jobs in rural areas is getting $6.4 million dollars .

In Denver, Colo., more training opportunities for jobs in healthcare administration, human resources and legal services are being developed for its Latino population. That program is part of an $11.4 million grant to UnidosUS , a Latino civil rights and advocacy organization.