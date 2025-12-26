© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The most popular stories from KUNC News for 2025

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published December 26, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Four images, including a man under a bridge, a woman holds an owl, a man uses his breath to blow snow and the roof of denver international airport
KUNC and others
KUNC News captured images like this throughout our communities.

A lot happened in 2025, and KUNC News was there to document it all. Our local journalists focused on the stories that mattered most to Northern Colorado, covering hundreds of moments that directly shaped our communities.

As the year winds down, we’re taking a look back at the stories that mattered most to you.

News
Concerns grow over the VA’s push to send veterans to private care
Kyle McKinnon
More veterans are getting care outside of the VA through private providers. The agency says it expands access, but many fear it’s eroding specialized services.
The main terminal building is pictured at Denver International Airport on Thursday, July 14, 2011.
News
Denver International Airport becomes largest domestic hub in the country
Alex Murphy, Beau Baker
Denver is now the top airport for the number of nonstop destinations within the U.S.
A dad in a short-sleeve T-shirt is helping his daughter, who is standing in the bed of a pickup truck, put on her ski goggles and helmet.
Regional News
Why a tiny town wants to buy its neighboring ski resort 
Rachel Cohen
Amid changes in the ski industry, the tiny town of Nederland, Colo., is considering a bid to buy a beloved resort.
News
From 'mashed potatoes' to 'white suede,' this ski instructor speaks the language of snow
Alex Hager
Russ Scholl's "periodic table of snow" contains more than 100 different slang names for snow.
Four rows of coins with different images including people, ships and bells.
News
Check out the new coins the US Mint unveiled for next year’s semiquincentennial
Alex Murphy
The U.S. Mint unveiled new coins for 2026 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the nation.
Marion Clément with Bird Conservancy of the Rockies holds a Northern Saw-whet owl.
In The NoCo
A conservation group says owls on Colorado’s Front Range need a hand – and they’re enlisting homeowners to help
In The NoCo, Erin O'Toole, Brad Turner
A leading conservation organization says owls need a hand – and they’re rolling out a program to do it. The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies is about to launch a project to get homeowners along the Front Range to place boxes in their backyards where owls can live.
A canal of blue water flows through a desert landscape with rocky mountains in the background
News
The Colorado River is in a shortage again, amid mounting calls for long-term changes
Alex Hager
New data from the Bureau of Reclamation puts the river and its reservoirs in formal shortage conditions. Policymakers are stuck on ways to fix that in the years to come.
Painted bags of luggage in a circle with a rainbow of colors hang from an all white ceiling.
News
Denver International Airport’s newest art installation includes 183 bags of luggage
Alex Murphy, Ariel Lavery
The newest art piece at Denver International Airport includes nearly 200 pieces of upcycled luggage. The sculpture is on display in Concourse B.
A white man wearing blue jeans and light blue button down shirt stands between two vertical wooden posts, and rests his hands on them, in a dry creek bed underneath U.S. Highway 287. To his right are four more vertical posts spaced 15 inches apart. To his left is a barbed wire gate that can be opened for cattle to pass through. To the left of that is a set of about 15 vertical wooden planks that swing back and forth, allowing water to pass through.
News
Under 287, Larimer County residents help build a simple fix for wildlife crashes: vertical posts
Stephanie Daniel
Wildlife and vehicle collisions happen too often in Colorado. So much so, the state is investing tens of millions of dollars to create safe animal crossings. This includes an overpass on I-25 in Douglas County that’s one of the largest in the world. In the third installment of our series Crossing Paths, KUNCs Stephanie Daniel reports, residents in Northern Colorado are stepping up too.
One of the new digital billboards on campus. Students have mixed reactions about the new digital billboards being installed across campus.
News
CSU’s digital billboards cause concern, confusion among students
Emma VandenEinde
Students have mixed reactions about the new digital billboards popping up around Colorado State University’s Fort Collins campus.

News
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
See stories by Alex Murphy