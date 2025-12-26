The most popular stories from KUNC News for 2025
A lot happened in 2025, and KUNC News was there to document it all. Our local journalists focused on the stories that mattered most to Northern Colorado, covering hundreds of moments that directly shaped our communities.
As the year winds down, we’re taking a look back at the stories that mattered most to you.
More veterans are getting care outside of the VA through private providers. The agency says it expands access, but many fear it’s eroding specialized services.
Denver is now the top airport for the number of nonstop destinations within the U.S.
Amid changes in the ski industry, the tiny town of Nederland, Colo., is considering a bid to buy a beloved resort.
Russ Scholl's "periodic table of snow" contains more than 100 different slang names for snow.
The U.S. Mint unveiled new coins for 2026 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the nation.
A conservation group says owls on Colorado’s Front Range need a hand – and they’re enlisting homeowners to help
A leading conservation organization says owls need a hand – and they’re rolling out a program to do it. The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies is about to launch a project to get homeowners along the Front Range to place boxes in their backyards where owls can live.
New data from the Bureau of Reclamation puts the river and its reservoirs in formal shortage conditions. Policymakers are stuck on ways to fix that in the years to come.
The newest art piece at Denver International Airport includes nearly 200 pieces of upcycled luggage. The sculpture is on display in Concourse B.
Wildlife and vehicle collisions happen too often in Colorado. So much so, the state is investing tens of millions of dollars to create safe animal crossings. This includes an overpass on I-25 in Douglas County that’s one of the largest in the world. In the third installment of our series Crossing Paths, KUNCs Stephanie Daniel reports, residents in Northern Colorado are stepping up too.
Students have mixed reactions about the new digital billboards popping up around Colorado State University’s Fort Collins campus.