KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Study: Climate change brings more extreme rainfall to mountain towns

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published July 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM MDT
Three people wearing bright orange or yellow uniforms stand on and near a dirty road with large boulders partially obstructing the road and forested hills in the background.
Colorado Department of Transportation
Colorado Department of Transportation crews work to clear a landslide of rocks from a highway in Boulder County, Colo., on June 23, 2023.

For every one degree Celsius that the climate warms, mountain regions can expect the intensity of extreme rainstorms to increase by 15%. That’s almost double what scientists previously thought, according to a new study in the journal Nature.

The new finding applies to areas 6,500 feet above sea level. In the Mountain West, there are several towns nestled in the mountains at an even higher elevation, including Laramie, Wyoming; Gallup, New Mexico; and a handful in Colorado, such as Durango, Breckenridge and Steamboat Springs.

Mohammed Ombadi, an environmental data scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab and the study’s lead author, said about one-quarter of the world’s population lives either in mountain regions or directly downstream from them.

“And obviously, you have direct risk of damages related to floods, to infrastructure, to buildings, to roads,” he said.

He said communities in vulnerable areas should invest in resilient infrastructure and long-term planning to mitigate risks.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region.

Copyright 2023 KUNR Public Radio.

Kaleb Roedel
