Native Love fashion show lets youth show off in a different way

Native Love, a cultural preservation group for youth in Ignacio, Colorado, hosted its 2nd annual fashion show and fundraiser recently at the Southern Ute Cultural Center & Museum.

Traditional Indigenous fashion is tied to a sense of identity, family, and storytelling. Native Love’s fashion show goes beyond that. It allowed kids to express themselves freely with traditional regalia, beadwork, or clothing with a modern flair.

Kristean Velasquez, an organizer with Native Love, emceed as about 20 kids and adults walked the runway in colorful dresses, fashionable streetwear, and sports uniforms.

“Just giving the kids an outlet to express themselves in any type of way, and giving them that space to do it without any judgment. I love it,” said Velasquez.

O'olcu Buckskin organized the fashion show. She said this event gives kids a different way to express themselves.

“Not everybody can do the powwow. Not everybody can do the beadwork. Some of us like fashion. Some of us maybe want to be a model. You don't really have to say much. You just say it with your body language,” said Buckskin.

Clark Adomaitis / KSUT/KSJD Models pose on the runway at Native Love's fashion show at the Southern Ute Cultural Center & Museum.

Liana Daniels is an Indigenous fashion designer from Farmington, New Mexico. Young people showcased her skirts and dresses on the runway.

“I never usually get to see people who purchase my things wear them. I don't get to see it. I don't see pictures. I got to see that today with my own eyes, and it almost made me tear up a little bit,” said Daniels.

Native Love’s fashion show ended with an awards ceremony for the participants. Native Love plans to continue hosting its fashion show in the future .

