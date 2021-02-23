© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Between The Past And The Present

capitol_protest_hlaing_than.jpg
Courtesy Hlaing Than

On today’s Colorado Edition: Whether students should take standardized tests or not during a pandemic is a thorny issue. We explore how state lawmakers are handling that and other education-related matters. We also look back in time to see how the state legislature handled the 1918 flu pandemic at the Capitol building. We’ll learn how the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library documents and displays Black history of Colorado and the American West. And, we hear from a Burmese community organizer in Colorado about his hopes and fears around the political situation in Myanmar.

Today’s guests include: Erica Meltzer, bureau chief of Chalkbeat Colorado; Jameka B. Lewis, senior librarian with the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library; and Hlaing Than, president of the Burmese Community Organization of Colorado. This episode features reporting from KUNC statehouse reporter Scott Franz.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

