Colorado Edition: Between The Past And The Present

On today’s Colorado Edition: Whether students should take standardized tests or not during a pandemic is a thorny issue. We explore how state lawmakers are handling that and other education-related matters. We also look back in time to see how the state legislature handled the 1918 flu pandemic at the Capitol building. We’ll learn how the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library documents and displays Black history of Colorado and the American West. And, we hear from a Burmese community organizer in Colorado about his hopes and fears around the political situation in Myanmar.

Today’s guests include: Erica Meltzer, bureau chief of Chalkbeat Colorado; Jameka B. Lewis, senior librarian with the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library; and Hlaing Than, president of the Burmese Community Organization of Colorado. This episode features reporting from KUNC statehouse reporter Scott Franz.

