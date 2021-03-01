© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Diametrically Opposed

colorado_capitol_20170810.jpg
Liz DeCoster
/
CC BY 2.0

Today on Colorado Edition: We’ll get the latest on how Colorado’s congressional districts are set to change as an independent commission redraws districts based on numbers from the 2020 census. We’ll also remember the life and legacy of former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson, and look back at his time as a football player in his home state of Colorado. Plus, we hear about an annual art exhibit involving Lakewood’s beloved Casa Bonita restaurant.

Today’s guests include: Sandra Fish, a data journalist reporting for the Colorado Sun; and Brandon Charles, assistant athletic director and chief of football operations for the University of Northern Colorado. And today’s show features reporting from: KUNC’s rural and small communities reporter Adam Rayes; and KUNC's arts and culture reporter Stacy Nick.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Adam Rayes (@arayes17), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
See stories by Colorado Edition
Related Content
  • AbeMorris2.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Black History And Culture Of The West
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We explore the history and contributions of Black cowboys in the West, and how Black cowboy culture lives on in rodeos today. We’ll also revisit a conversation with Denver-based artist Narkita Gold about her project Black In Denver, and we get the story behind a historic baseball tournament in Colorado, later dubbed “The Little World Series of the West.”
  • JBS's North American headquarters is in Greeley, Colorado.
    News
    Colorado Edition: Finding Answers
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We speak with Elijah McClain’s mother, Sheneen, about her son and the recent independent investigation into his death in Aurora. We’ll also get more details about an investigation into coronavirus safety measures in the country’s largest meatpacking plants, including JBS USA in Greeley, which was launched this week by federal lawmakers. Lastly, we check in on basketball at the University of Northern Colorado, which is back to playing games following a recent COVID-19 outbreak.
  • capitol_protest_hlaing_than.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Between The Past And The Present
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    On today’s Colorado Edition: Whether students should take standardized tests or not during a pandemic is a thorny issue. We explore how state lawmakers are handling that and other education-related matters. We also look back in time to see how the state legislature handled the 1918 flu pandemic at the Capitol building. We’ll learn how the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library documents and displays Black history of Colorado and the American West. And, we hear from a Burmese community organizer in Colorado about his hopes and fears around the political situation in Myanmar.
Load More