Colorado Edition: What Happens Next?

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we learn about how Colorado media outlets have evolved their method of covering mass shootings in the state. Then, we talk to CU Boulder men's basketball player D’Shawn Schwartz about taking to the court just hours after learning of Monday's tragic event in his college town. Plus, we hear about a re-introduced healthcare bill at the state Capitol that aims to lower cost of individual market insurance.

Today’s guests include Cory Hutchins, journalism instructor at Colorado College; Kirk Seigler, NPR correspondent and former KUNC reporter; and D’Shawn Schwartz, CU Boulder senior basketball player. Today’s episode featured reporting from KUNC statehouse reporter Scott Franz.

