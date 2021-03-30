© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Fixing A Leaky Pipeline

Published March 30, 2021 at 6:01 PM MDT
wocintechchatflickr25772127746_7725950e57_o.jpg
WOCInTech via Flickr
/

Today on Colorado Edition: Fewer women are working in Colorado now than at the start of the pandemic over a year ago, and as businesses begin to reopen and jobs return around the state, women are facing challenges both new and old when it comes to reentering the workforce. We’ll get a macro-level look at the impact of the pandemic on working women, and we’ll get a micro-level look at how it’s playing out for a business owner in Denver.

As the vaccine rollout continues, and federal stimulus dollars start flowing, Colorado schools are in a better position than this time a year ago. We’ll look at gradual changes in school operations around the state, from how vaccinated staff impact in-person learning to how schools will be using soon-to-come federal aid.

Lastly, we'll hear about tribal leaders in our region seeking assurance their perspectives will be heard in future management of the Colorado River basin.

Today’s guests include: Kristen Blessman, president and CEO of the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce; Aileen Reilly, a Denver restauranteur and co-owner of Beast and Bottle; and Erica Meltzer, bureau chief at Chalkbeat Colorado. Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC's Colorado River basin reporter, Luke Runyon.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
See stories by Colorado Edition
Related Content
  • SF_Capitol_Dawn.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Called Into Question
    Today on Colorado Edition: We explore what’s ahead for the changing Republican party in Colorado, which for the first time will be run by an all female leadership team following recent party elections. We’ll also learn about a new bill that would ban paramedics from administering ketamine and similar drugs to people in situations involving police. Plus, we hear about the steps tribal governments in our region are taking that have put them ahead of the vaccination curve. And we check in with a museum in Boulder that is seeking to honor the lives of the 10 people who died during last week’s mass shooting at a King Sooper’s grocery store.
  • king_soopers_memorial_flowers3_AR_20210323.JPG
    News
    Colorado Edition: What Happens Next?
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we learn about how Colorado media outlets have evolved their method of covering mass shootings in the state. Then, we talk to CU Boulder men's basketball player D’Shawn Schwartz about taking to the court just hours after learning of Monday's tragic event in his college town. Plus, we hear about a re-introduced healthcare bill at the state Capitol that aims to lower cost of individual market insurance.
  • Trail_Ridge_Road_01.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: A Number Of Paths To Take
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We look at some of the unique factors influencing gun culture and violence in the Mountain West region, which has a higher per capita rate of gun violence that other regions in the U.S. We’ll also get a look at the response to Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s recent killing of a wolf in Yellowstone National Park. Plus, we hear about uncertainty in the lives of Colorado families with immunocompromised children who can’t yet receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and what progress is being made toward getting them safely vaccinated. Lastly, we’ll hear a review of a new film showing the work being done on the James Webb Space Telescope, scheduled to launch in October.
Load More