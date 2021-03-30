Colorado Edition: Fixing A Leaky Pipeline

Today on Colorado Edition: Fewer women are working in Colorado now than at the start of the pandemic over a year ago, and as businesses begin to reopen and jobs return around the state, women are facing challenges both new and old when it comes to reentering the workforce. We’ll get a macro-level look at the impact of the pandemic on working women, and we’ll get a micro-level look at how it’s playing out for a business owner in Denver.

As the vaccine rollout continues, and federal stimulus dollars start flowing, Colorado schools are in a better position than this time a year ago. We’ll look at gradual changes in school operations around the state, from how vaccinated staff impact in-person learning to how schools will be using soon-to-come federal aid.

Lastly, we'll hear about tribal leaders in our region seeking assurance their perspectives will be heard in future management of the Colorado River basin.

Today’s guests include: Kristen Blessman, president and CEO of the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce; Aileen Reilly, a Denver restauranteur and co-owner of Beast and Bottle; and Erica Meltzer, bureau chief at Chalkbeat Colorado. Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC's Colorado River basin reporter, Luke Runyon.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.