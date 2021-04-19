© 2021
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: A Time For Change

Published April 19, 2021 at 5:33 PM MDT
denver_protest_capitol_2020_MB.jpg
Matt Bloom
/
KUNC

Today on Colorado Edition: We get a look at the how Colorado is leading the push for police reform, as the nationwide call for meaningful change grows more urgent. We also hear about recent legislation looking to help people of color stake their claim in the blossoming marijuana industry. We learn more about a recently extended program providing food aid to low-income students during the pandemic — and how the agencies distributing funds are trying to reach more eligible students. And, we hear how climate change could finish off a World War II-era bomber discovered at the bottom of Lake Mead.

Today’s show features reporting from Robyn Vincent, KUNC’s reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau; KUNC reporter Stephanie Daniel; and Frani Halperin for H2O Radio. We also speak with Colorado Sun reporter Zach Bright.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Colorado Edition
