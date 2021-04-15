© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Lending A Hand

Published April 15, 2021 at 5:37 PM MDT
animas_river_2013_mike_mcbey_cc-by.jpg
Mike McBey
/
CC BY 2.0
Animas River, Colorado.

Today on Colorado Edition: we learn about how human trafficking was impacted by the pandemic and what to expect when COVID-19 restrictions loosen up. Then, we explore how some Coloradans have been impacted by student loan debt, and how President Biden’s latest push for debt relief could help. Next, we step back and relax with some notes of nature, and learn how natural sounds can positively impact our health. And, we celebrate the life and legacy of Colorado photographer Soren McCarty.

Today’s guests include: executive director of Voluntad/Street’s Hope, Caroline McKinnon; Chalkbeat Colorado reporter Jason Gonzales; conservation biologist Rachel Buxton; and biology professor George Wittemyer. Today's episode features reporting from KUNC arts and culture reporter Stacy Nick.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

