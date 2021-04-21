© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Whether We Understand It Or Not

Published April 21, 2021 at 6:09 PM MDT
nativeplants20468708448_c973f10101_o.jpg
Photo by Bob Wick, BLM Wilderness Specialist.
/
Bureau of Land Management

Today on Colorado Edition: We look at the factors driving the cumulative mental health strain for many Black Coloradans, and we explore the growing need for mental health care. We’ll also take a look at the record-breaking month of median home sales across much of Northern Colorado, and what it all means for sellers and would-be buyers. Plus, we explore the environmental importance of native plants, and hear how our shifting climate is impacting butterfly populations across the West.

Today’s guests include: Lucas High, a reporter with BizWest; and Denise Wilson, marketing and events coordinator for the Colorado Native Plants Society. And today’s show features reporting from: KUNC mental health reporter Leigh Paterson; and Ivy Engel, a reporter with Wyoming Public Media.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
See stories by Colorado Edition
Related Content
  • image_from_ios.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Measuring The Impact
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    On today’s Colorado Edition: Jurors on Tuesday found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges he faced in the murder of George Floyd in 2020. We speak with a professor of ethnic studies about the significance of the long-anticipated verdicts. We also hear from Gov. Jared Polis as he begins to hand off more of the pandemic response powers to local governments. We discuss the use of restraints on kids in Colorado schools, and the legislative roadblocks that prevent education officials from intervening. And, we explore a new exhibit at the Museum of Boulder that pays tribute to the lives lost during the last year.
  • denver_protest_capitol_2020_MB.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: A Time For Change
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We get a look at the how Colorado is leading the push for police reform as nationwide calls for meaningful change grow. We also hear about recent legislation looking to help people of color stake their claim in the blossoming marijuana industry. We learn more about a recently extended program providing food aid to low-income students during the pandemic — and how the agencies distributing funds are trying to reach more eligible students. And, we hear how climate change could finish off a World War II-era bomber discovered at the bottom of Lake Mead.
  • animas_river_2013_mike_mcbey_cc-by.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Lending A Hand
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: we learn about how human trafficking was impacted by the pandemic and what to expect when COVID-19 restrictions loosen up. Then, we explore how some Coloradans have been impacted by student loan debt, and how President Biden’s latest push for debt relief could help. Next, we step back and relax with some notes of nature, and learn how natural sounds can positively impact our health. And, we celebrate the life and legacy of Colorado photographer Soren McCarty.
Load More