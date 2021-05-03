© 2021
Colorado Edition: The Second Year In A Row

Published May 3, 2021 at 5:38 PM MDT
Ramadan COED
Adam Rayes
/
KUNC
Farah Afzal prepares Kalo Boot, a traditional Bangladeshi Iftar dish made with slow-cooked, blackened chickpeas and sauteed vegetables, as part of the family's Iftar deliveries for Muslim friends in the Boulder County area.

Today on Colorado Edition, we get an update on vaccine outreach efforts for Hispanic and Latino communities in Fort Collins. We also learn what public health departments in the Mountain West are doing to address vaccine hesitancy. Plus, we discuss why a public option health insurance plan has derailed in Colorado. And, we hear how Muslims celebrated the holy month of Ramadan during a pandemic for the second year.

Today’s guests include Markian Hawryluk, senior Colorado correspondent for Kaiser Health News; Shakir Muhammad, president of the Islamic Center of Fort Collins; and Iman Jodeh, state House representative for the 41st District and spokesperson for the Colorado Muslim Society Mosque in Denver. Today’s episode includes reporting from Maggie Mullen, a reporter for Mountain West News Bureau, and Adam Rayes, KUNC’s rural and small communities reporter.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

