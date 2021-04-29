Colorado Edition: Where We Go From Here

Today on Colorado Edition, we take a look at three gun bills that Colorado state Democrats unveiled Thursday. Plus, we hear how communities that experienced mass shootings manage the physical spaces where they happened. We also get a temperature check on the pandemic as Colorado cases continue to rise and health officials warn of a fifth wave. As we head into the weekend, we talk about Bereaved Mothers Day, a holiday this Sunday for mothers who have lost their children. And, we get a review of the award-winning film Minari.

Today’s guests include: Scott Franz, KUNC’s state Capitol reporter; and Dr. Jonathan Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health. Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC producer Rae Soloman, KUNC arts reporter Stacy Nick, and KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz.

