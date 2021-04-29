© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Where We Go From Here

Published April 29, 2021 at 5:59 PM MDT
Boulder King Soopers Memorial
Courtesy Museum of Boulder
/
Visitors come to pay their respects outside the Boulder King Soopers where 10 people were killed in a mass shooting.

Today on Colorado Edition, we take a look at three gun bills that Colorado state Democrats unveiled Thursday. Plus, we hear how communities that experienced mass shootings manage the physical spaces where they happened. We also get a temperature check on the pandemic as Colorado cases continue to rise and health officials warn of a fifth wave. As we head into the weekend, we talk about Bereaved Mothers Day, a holiday this Sunday for mothers who have lost their children. And, we get a review of the award-winning film Minari.

Today’s guests include: Scott Franz, KUNC’s state Capitol reporter; and Dr. Jonathan Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health. Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC producer Rae Soloman, KUNC arts reporter Stacy Nick, and KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
See stories by Colorado Edition
Related Content
  • Mary and Brittany
    News
    Colorado Edition: At The End Of The Road
    On today’s Colorado Edition, we dig into the complications surrounding President Biden’s plan to remove all American troops from Afghanistan by September. Plus, we hear about new jobs in the tech industry coming to Boulder. Then, we learn about how recent acts of police brutality have impacted people of color across the Mountain West. And, we hear about a nonprofit aiming to make Colorado communities more diverse when it comes to age.
  • mbcensusphoto.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Close Enough To Count
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We examine Colorado’s legislative response to mounting mental health issues and concerns. Plus, we get a breakdown of the state’s plan for allocating early childhood stimulus funding from December’s federal aid package. We’ll also take a look at the first round of 2020 Census data and its accuracy, and we’ll hear about a group of second graders who are helping to prepare Coloradans for wolf reintroduction.
  • Colorado Gov. Jared Polis opens the shipping box containing the state's first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Dec. 14, 2020, in east Denver.
    News
    Colorado Edition: All That I Have
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We get the latest on the vaccine rollout in Colorado and explore what benefits we’re beginning to see due to an increasingly vaccinated population. We also take a look at how traumatic events can impact first responders, and even people who weren’t physically at the scene of a traumatic event. And with the vaccine rollout on track, we look at the return of summer camps in Colorado. And KUNC’s film critic gives us a review of The Father, which received six Oscar nominations and features Best Actor winner Anthony Hopkins.
Load More