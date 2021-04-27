© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Close Enough To Count

Published April 27, 2021 at 5:48 PM MDT
mbcensusphoto.jpg
Matt Bloom
/
KUNC
Christa Bender, a census recruiting assistant, stands in the University of Colorado, Boulder food court during a hiring fair on Feb. 3, 2020. Bender was one of dozens of recruiters in Colorado looking to find qualified census takers for the 2020 count.

Today on Colorado Edition: We examine Colorado’s legislative response to mounting mental health issues and concerns. Plus, we get a breakdown of the state’s plan for allocating early childhood stimulus funding from December’s federal aid package. We’ll also take a look at the first round of 2020 Census data and its accuracy, and we’ll hear about a group of second graders who are helping to prepare Coloradans for wolf reintroduction.

Today’s guests include: Ann Schimke, a senior reporter with Chalkbeat Colorado; and Paige Blankenbuehler, an associate editor with High Country News. Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC mental health reporter Leigh Paterson; and KUNC rural and small communities reporter Adam Rayes.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
See stories by Colorado Edition
Related Content
  • Colorado Gov. Jared Polis opens the shipping box containing the state's first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Dec. 14, 2020, in east Denver.
    News
    Colorado Edition: All That I Have
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We get the latest on the vaccine rollout in Colorado and explore what benefits we’re beginning to see due to an increasingly vaccinated population. We also take a look at how traumatic events can impact first responders, and even people who weren’t physically at the scene of a traumatic event. And with the vaccine rollout on track, we look at the return of summer camps in Colorado. And KUNC’s film critic gives us a review of The Father, which received six Oscar nominations and features Best Actor winner Anthony Hopkins.
  • boulder memorial police car - Matt Bloom.JPG
    News
    Colorado Edition: Processing The Pain
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: we learn how traumatic experiences can take a toll on the mental health and morale of law enforcement officers. Then, we hear about a nonprofit that offers military veterans an artistic path of healing their trauma. We talk with Governor Jared Polis about attempts to vaccinate members of rural communities. And then, we learn about the first college in Colorado to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all students.
  • nativeplants20468708448_c973f10101_o.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Whether We Understand It Or Not
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We look at the factors driving the cumulative mental health strain for many Black Coloradans, and we explore the growing need for mental health care. We’ll also take a look at the record-breaking month of median home sales across much of Northern Colorado, and what it all means for sellers and would-be buyers. Plus, we explore the environmental importance of native plants, and hear how our shifting climate is impacting butterfly populations across the West.
Load More