Colorado Edition: Close Enough To Count

Today on Colorado Edition: We examine Colorado’s legislative response to mounting mental health issues and concerns. Plus, we get a breakdown of the state’s plan for allocating early childhood stimulus funding from December’s federal aid package. We’ll also take a look at the first round of 2020 Census data and its accuracy, and we’ll hear about a group of second graders who are helping to prepare Coloradans for wolf reintroduction.

Today’s guests include: Ann Schimke, a senior reporter with Chalkbeat Colorado; and Paige Blankenbuehler, an associate editor with High Country News. Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC mental health reporter Leigh Paterson; and KUNC rural and small communities reporter Adam Rayes.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.