Colorado Edition: The Roads To Recovery

Published May 6, 2021 at 5:23 PM MDT
Greeley prom 2021
Alana Schreiber
/
KUNC

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore some highlights from the transportation bill that state lawmakers recently unveiled — and we check out a project along I-25 in Northern Colorado that’s getting a boost from federal stimulus funding. We discuss some of the climate change priorities state and local leaders are pursuing even as Colorado’s pandemic recovery continues. We hit the (outdoor) dance floor at a high school prom, to learn how this traditional end-of-school highlight has taken on new significance this year. And, we hear from KUNC’s film critic about two exceptional films featured in this week’s TCM Classic Film Festival.

Today’s guests include: Berthoud mayor William Karspeck, CDOT engineer Abra Geissler; and Ken Amundson, managing editor of BizWest. This episode features reporting from KUNC reporter Matt Bloom, KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz and Colorado Edition producer Alana Schreiber.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

