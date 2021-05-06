Colorado Edition: The Roads To Recovery

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore some highlights from the transportation bill that state lawmakers recently unveiled — and we check out a project along I-25 in Northern Colorado that’s getting a boost from federal stimulus funding. We discuss some of the climate change priorities state and local leaders are pursuing even as Colorado’s pandemic recovery continues. We hit the (outdoor) dance floor at a high school prom, to learn how this traditional end-of-school highlight has taken on new significance this year. And, we hear from KUNC’s film critic about two exceptional films featured in this week’s TCM Classic Film Festival.

Today’s guests include: Berthoud mayor William Karspeck, CDOT engineer Abra Geissler; and Ken Amundson, managing editor of BizWest. This episode features reporting from KUNC reporter Matt Bloom, KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz and Colorado Edition producer Alana Schreiber.

