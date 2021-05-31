Colorado Edition: Setting The Stage

On today’s Colorado Edition: Ahead of the All-Star Game being played in Denver later this summer, we get the story of a historic 1932 baseball tournament in Colorado that would later be dubbed “The Little World Series of the West.” We hear what the return to live music looks and sounds like at a beloved outdoor concert venue in Lyons. We talk with two researchers about the hidden health benefits of listening to the sounds of nature. And, we learn why native plants are beneficial for our gardens and the ecosystem.

Today’s guests include: Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro League Baseball Museum; conservation biologist Rachel Buxton, and CSU biology professor George Wittemyer; and Denise Wilson of the Colorado Native Plant Society. Today’s episode also features reporting from KUNC arts and culture reporter Stacy Nick.

