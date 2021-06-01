Colorado Edition: Crime And Punishment

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we dig into a new bill that helps people with past convictions for marijuana possession seal their records. Then, we learn how some colleges and cities are looking to acknowledge and reconcile their land as belonging to Indigenous nations. We hear about efforts to address when police officers are ill-equipped to interact with people with disabilities. And, we get a peek into potential changes to Colorado’s school funding formula.

Today’s guests include Colorado House Rep. Alex Valdez; and Chalkbeat Colorado’s bureau chief, Erica Meltzer. Today's episode features reporting from KUNC’s American Dream reporter Stephanie Daniel and mental health reporter Leigh Paterson.

