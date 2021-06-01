© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Crime And Punishment

Published June 1, 2021 at 5:10 PM MDT
marijuana_grow.jpg
KUNC File Photo
/

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we dig into a new bill that helps people with past convictions for marijuana possession seal their records. Then, we learn how some colleges and cities are looking to acknowledge and reconcile their land as belonging to Indigenous nations. We hear about efforts to address when police officers are ill-equipped to interact with people with disabilities. And, we get a peek into potential changes to Colorado’s school funding formula.

Today’s guests include Colorado House Rep. Alex Valdez; and Chalkbeat Colorado’s bureau chief, Erica Meltzer. Today's episode features reporting from KUNC’s American Dream reporter Stephanie Daniel and mental health reporter Leigh Paterson.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Colorado Edition
