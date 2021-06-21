© 2021
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: An Impossible Choice

Published June 21, 2021 at 4:58 PM MDT
JBS
Esther Honig / KUNC
/
The JBS plant in Greeley, Colorado. JBS recently settled a federal lawsuit over claims of discriminations against Muslim workers at this plant.

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore the ongoing housing crisis in Colorado’s mountain communities, and how emergency declarations are opening up short-term solutions in the high country. We also hear about an unusual ceremony that took place in Denver recently in which a 102-year-old World War II veteran received medals he had earned, but never received. Plus, the world’s largest meat processing company recently settled a federal lawsuit over claims of discrimination against Muslim workers at its Greeley plant. We’ll speak to a lawyer and a former worker involved in the case.

Today’s guests include: Jason Blevins, a writer for the Colorado Sun; Mohammed Mohammed, a former employee at the JBS plant in Greeley; and Nathan Foster, an attorney for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC military and investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Colorado Edition
