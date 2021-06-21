Colorado Edition: An Impossible Choice

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore the ongoing housing crisis in Colorado’s mountain communities, and how emergency declarations are opening up short-term solutions in the high country. We also hear about an unusual ceremony that took place in Denver recently in which a 102-year-old World War II veteran received medals he had earned, but never received. Plus, the world’s largest meat processing company recently settled a federal lawsuit over claims of discrimination against Muslim workers at its Greeley plant. We’ll speak to a lawyer and a former worker involved in the case.

Today’s guests include: Jason Blevins, a writer for the Colorado Sun; Mohammed Mohammed, a former employee at the JBS plant in Greeley; and Nathan Foster, an attorney for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC military and investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna.

