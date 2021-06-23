© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Finding The Right Focus

Published June 23, 2021 at 5:50 PM MDT
webcam_pixabay.jpg
Marc Winter
/
Pixabay

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore why health experts have been sounding the alarm over the state of children’s mental health, even as the recovery from the pandemic continues. We hear from Grand Junction residents about whether the Bureau of Land Management headquarters should remain in Colorado or shift back to D.C. We’ll get an update on summer construction along I-25 in Northern Colorado. And, we discuss a new body image disorder borne out of the pandemic surge in video conference calls.

Our guests include Dr. Jenna Glover of Children’s Hospital Colorado; BizWest reporter Lucas High; and licensed professional counselor Kate Daigle. Today’s episode features reporting from the Mountain West News Bureau’s Madelyn Beck.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

