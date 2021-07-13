Colorado Edition: New Alternatives

Today on Colorado Edition: We head to the mountains for a look at tensions over housing in Steamboat Springs, where a temporary halt on short-term rentals is causing friction between business owners and those who want to free up housing to locals. We also speak with Boulder’s first independent police monitor about how his role in police oversight works. And, we explore how Denver Public Schools is reinvesting funds after cancelling its contract with Denver Police for school resource officers.

Today’s guests include: Joseph Lipari, Boulder’s first independent police monitor; and Chalkbeat Colorado reporter Melanie Asmar. Today’s show features reporting from Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz.

