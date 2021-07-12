© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: How Far It Goes

Published July 12, 2021 at 6:03 PM MDT
coorsfield.jpg
Ron Reiring via Flickr
/
Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, pictured from above in 2007.

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore the political spending of some of Colorado’s professional sports leaders and the connection between sports and politics. Plus, we hear how climate change is impacting the high mountain habitat of the American pika. We also speak with a woman living in Walden, Colorado where residents are banding together to pick up medications, and with a reporter covering the decline of rural pharmacies. And we hear about the return of a silent film series at Boulder’s Chautauqua Auditorium.

Today’s guests include: Sandra Fish, a data journalist reporting with the Colorado Sun; Markian Hawryluk, Colorado correspondent for Kaiser Health News; and Whitney Malek, a Walden resident and mother. Today’s show features reporting from: AAAS Mass Media Fellow Ashley Piccone. We also hear from KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
See stories by Colorado Edition
Related Content
  • coors_field_ken_lund_cc-by-sa.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: In The Ballpark
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    On today’s Colorado Edition: We talk with a public health expert about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic and the threat of the delta variant. We hear about the impacts of a new bill aiming to rein in paramedics’ ability to sedate people using ketamine. We learn about two upcoming NASA missions to Venus, and the Colorado scientists involved. And, as baseball fans descend on Denver ahead of the All-Star Game on Tuesday, we explore the economic impact expected from hosting the event.
  • IMG_7258.JPG
    News
    Colorado Edition: Still Feeling The Impact
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We explore the impact of the prolonged warming and drying trend across the Southwest that has left the nation’s two largest reservoirs at record lows. We hear about a foreclosure auction for a large outdoor retail center that drew no bidders. Then, we learn about a new effort at the Denver Zoo to vaccinate many of its animals against COVID-19. And finally, we discuss how Colorado’s historic wildfires last year are impacting water quality this year.
  • Cameron Peak Fire
    News
    Colorado Edition: Long Is The Cycle
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We learn about the work of a new coalition of early childhood stakeholders that’s forming to help educators earn their degrees. Plus, we hear about the comeback of a silent film festival here in Colorado, and we’ll visit the Shambhala Mountain Center, one of a growing number of places trying to shore up their defenses against future fires. We’ll also hear a listener essay about preserving the area between Denver and Colorado Springs.
Load More