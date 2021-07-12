Colorado Edition: How Far It Goes

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore the political spending of some of Colorado’s professional sports leaders and the connection between sports and politics. Plus, we hear how climate change is impacting the high mountain habitat of the American pika. We also speak with a woman living in Walden, Colorado where residents are banding together to pick up medications, and with a reporter covering the decline of rural pharmacies. And we hear about the return of a silent film series at Boulder’s Chautauqua Auditorium.

Today’s guests include: Sandra Fish, a data journalist reporting with the Colorado Sun; Markian Hawryluk, Colorado correspondent for Kaiser Health News; and Whitney Malek, a Walden resident and mother. Today’s show features reporting from: AAAS Mass Media Fellow Ashley Piccone. We also hear from KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

