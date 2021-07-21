© 2021
Colorado Edition: Burn Scars And The Trouble They Cause

Published July 21, 2021 at 6:29 PM MDT
Smoke from the Cameron Peak Fire on Sept. 20, 2020.

Today on Colorado Edition: With floods and landslides happening across the state this week, we examine their connection to burn scars left by previous wildfires, and we hear how the Poudre Canyon community is dealing with recent flooding. We also head up to Grand Lake to hear how residents are finding their own ways of recovering from last year's wildfires. Plus, we hear about a recent assault on a journalist at our state Capitol, and how it fits into a trend of increasing violence toward journalists. Lastly, we learn more about a voluntary state program designed to increase carpooling and reduce air pollution.

Today’s guests include: Pat Poblete, a reporter with Colorado Politics; and Ken Amundson, managing editor of BizWest. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC reporter Matt Bloom; and KUNC state Capitol reporter Scott Franz.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Colorado Edition
KUNC's Colorado Edition is a daily look at the stories, news, people and issues important to you. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains.
