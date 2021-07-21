Colorado Edition: Burn Scars And The Trouble They Cause

Today on Colorado Edition: With floods and landslides happening across the state this week, we examine their connection to burn scars left by previous wildfires, and we hear how the Poudre Canyon community is dealing with recent flooding. We also head up to Grand Lake to hear how residents are finding their own ways of recovering from last year's wildfires. Plus, we hear about a recent assault on a journalist at our state Capitol, and how it fits into a trend of increasing violence toward journalists. Lastly, we learn more about a voluntary state program designed to increase carpooling and reduce air pollution.

Today’s guests include: Pat Poblete, a reporter with Colorado Politics; and Ken Amundson, managing editor of BizWest. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC reporter Matt Bloom; and KUNC state Capitol reporter Scott Franz.

