Colorado Edition: Back To Business

Today on Colorado Edition: Many college students who chose to defer their education during the pandemic are now returning to campus — but not all are headed back to the school they initially planned to attend. We hear how the pandemic has changed some students' college paths. We ride along with a co-responder team in Summit County to learn how they're changing the way they respond to people in mental health crises. We talk with the head of the state’s new environmental justice unit about the work they'll be doing. And, we hear how the wedding business is bouncing back in America’s wedding capital, Las Vegas.

Our guests today include: Jason Gonzales, higher education reporter for Chalkbeat Colorado; and Joel Minor, environmental justice program manager with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC mental health reporter Leigh Paterson, and Nate Hegyi with the Mountain West News Bureau.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.