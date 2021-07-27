© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Back To Business

Published July 27, 2021 at 6:02 PM MDT
college_students_masks_canva.jpg
Canva

Today on Colorado Edition: Many college students who chose to defer their education during the pandemic are now returning to campus — but not all are headed back to the school they initially planned to attend. We hear how the pandemic has changed some students' college paths. We ride along with a co-responder team in Summit County to learn how they're changing the way they respond to people in mental health crises. We talk with the head of the state’s new environmental justice unit about the work they'll be doing. And, we hear how the wedding business is bouncing back in America’s wedding capital, Las Vegas.

Our guests today include: Jason Gonzales, higher education reporter for Chalkbeat Colorado; and Joel Minor, environmental justice program manager with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC mental health reporter Leigh Paterson, and Nate Hegyi with the Mountain West News Bureau.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
KUNC's Colorado Edition is a daily look at the stories, news, people and issues important to you. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains.
See stories by Colorado Edition
Related Content
  • thunderstorm_colorado_zach_dischner_cc-by.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: A Perfect Storm
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We hear how monsoon patterns and thunderstorms contribute to flash floods, like the ones last week in Glenwood and Poudre Canyon. We also get an update on unidentified aerial phenomena spotted in Eastern Colorado last year. Plus, we explore how Colorado mountain towns are weathering a “perfect storm” of a housing crisis, worker shortages and waves of tourists. And, we learn the results of a study on a Denver program that gave people experiencing homelessness a permanent place to live and access to extensive social services.
  • Mountains.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Fixing The Problem
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We learn how ozone pollution and wildfire smoke are impacting air quality throughout the state. We also hear about a recent report that examines how Colorado has changed since legalizing recreational marijuana. And we revisit a conversation with Dr. Melba Patillo Beals, a former journalist, author and one of the Little Rock Nine.
  • Cameron Peak Fire
    News
    Colorado Edition: Burn Scars And The Trouble They Cause
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We examine the connection between floods and landslides and burn scars left by previous wildfires, and we hear how the Poudre Canyon community is dealing with recent flooding. Then, we head up to Grand Lake to hear how residents are recovering from last year's wildfires. Plus, we hear about a recent assault on a journalist at our state Capitol, and how it fits into a trend of increasing violence toward journalists. Lastly, we learn more about a voluntary state program designed to increase carpooling and reduce air pollution.
Load More