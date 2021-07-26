Colorado Edition: A Perfect Storm

Today on Colorado Edition: We hear how monsoon patterns and thunderstorms contribute to flash floods, like the ones last week in Glenwood and Poudre Canyon. We also get an update on unidentified aerial phenomena spotted in Eastern Colorado last year. Plus, we learn the results of a study on a Denver program that gave people experiencing homelessness a permanent place to live and access to extensive social services. And, we explore how Colorado mountain towns are weathering a “perfect storm” of a housing crisis, worker shortages and waves of tourists.

