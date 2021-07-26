© 2021
Colorado Edition: A Perfect Storm

Published July 26, 2021 at 5:35 PM MDT
thunderstorm_colorado_zach_dischner_cc-by.jpg
Zach Dischner
/
CC BY 2.0

Today on Colorado Edition: We hear how monsoon patterns and thunderstorms contribute to flash floods, like the ones last week in Glenwood and Poudre Canyon. We also get an update on unidentified aerial phenomena spotted in Eastern Colorado last year. Plus, we learn the results of a study on a Denver program that gave people experiencing homelessness a permanent place to live and access to extensive social services. And, we explore how Colorado mountain towns are weathering a “perfect storm” of a housing crisis, worker shortages and waves of tourists.

Today’s guests include: Colorado Sun reporter Jason Blevins; and Urban Institute researcher Sarah Gillespie. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna and KUNC's AAAS Mass Media fellow Ashley Piccone.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

